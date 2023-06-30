Superheroes and superhero movies have completely dominated the cultural zeitgeist for the past decade. It seems as if every aspect of pop culture ties to the world of comics in some form or another, and as we as a society move onwards, so do the themes and characters explored and represented in superhero flicks. One area that’s seen considerable strides in various forms of media in recent years – and that includes superhero flicks – is LGBTQ+ representation. A hot issue today, the subject is still treated with relative caution by most major studios, fearing a negative impact on their revenue.

Just recently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse found itself in the middle of controversy when it was banned in the United Arab Emirates over the brief appearance of a trans flag. To add fuel to the fire, countries like Russia and China outright ban content that could include LGBTQ+ representation.

That’s where the upcoming Superman: Legacy comes in. Not only will the movie undoubtedly be a turning point for the Man of Steel, but if all goes according to plan, it could also become a landmark for LGBTQ+ representation in comic book media.

Superman: Legacy, the highly anticipated film helmed by visionary director James Gunn, is rumoured to introduce The Authority, a superhero team that includes Midnighter and Apollo. Who are Midnighter and Apollo? Well, they’re one of the most well-known superhero couples in the DC world – and they’re both men.

Midnighter and Apollo mirror Batman and Superman’s power dynamic in a lot of ways. However, it’s their intimate relationship that sets them apart from the rest of the DC Universe we’ve seen in live-action films so far. Both characters were created by Warren Ellis and artist Bryan Hitch for the Stormwatch series from Wildstorm comics before they were absorbed into the larger DC comics continuity.

What we know so far is that some characters from Ellis’ superhero team, The Authority, are set to make their on-screen debut in Superman: Legacy. Much like the Justice League, The Authority is a body of superpowered individuals with unique personalities and a varying lineup.

So far, there has been no direct confirmation on which members of The Authority will appear in Superman: Legacy. Considering the recent popularity of Midnighter and Apollo in the comics, those two seem like a very likely pick. However, there’s still the issue of how the studio will tackle the same-sex relationship, if at all.

Considering the current state of the DCU following the catastrophic box office disaster of The Flash, Warner Bros. might be a bit wary of its business decisions. Making a movie with a prominent gay couple might sound like an amazing decision from an inclusive standpoint. Still, the issue is whether or not Warner will be willing to lose on sales in certain territories to make what’s right for representation.

Knowing James Gunn’s subversive and anti-establishment views, there’s a very high likelihood of Midinighter and Apollo (two LGBTQ+ characters) joining Superman: Legacy‘s cast in some capacity. As we Superman fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of the film, it becomes clear that this movie has the potential to redefine not only the superhero genre but also societal perceptions, ultimately solidifying its place as a true landmark for LGBTQ+ inclusion in superhero movies.

What do you think about the possible LGBTQ+ representation in Superman: Legacy?