While James Gunn and Peter Safran have decided to look at the story of a younger Superman, in his early days of moving to the big city of Metropolis and starting out on the daily planet, some fans had other ideas. This small Greek team under Antonis Fylladitis has created an absolutely amazing Superman Awakens fan-made CGI Short Film, which is seriously goose-bump inducing.

Superman Awakens

DC has decided to go younger with their latest edition of Superman with Superman: Legacy, and wanting to see what might have happened if they went in the other direction, Antonis and Stavros Fylladitis and their incredible team decided to see what a Superman movie would look like if it was based on an older version of Superman.

I recommend watching it for yourself, as the following passage will contain spoilers for the short film. Superman’s dialogue clearly shows that he has suffered an immense loss. He has lost both his parents, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and even Lois, by the looks of it. With an incredibly emotional scene of Superman trying to save people from a fire but failing to do so, he has lost faith in himself.

He can be seen in a dead land, filled with piles of bones, where he is hiding from the cries of humanity, which he can usually always here. His anger and loss are palpable as he has an outburst of rage, holding the body of whom we can only assume is his true love, Lois Lane.

Older now, it seems that Superman has decided not to give up on the cries of humanity, returning to save innocent bystanders as the globe of the Daily Planet, his former workplace, comes crashing down in the streets of Metropolis. Still, Superman, as always, is there to save the day. In a moment of absolute awe and triumph, he steels himself. He lifts the globe back into the air, taking it away from where it endangered the people of Metropolis.

The short film’s dialogue is heartbreaking, telling us how much we expect of superheroes, forgetting that they have families and experience loss. Yet, Superman is ready to give humanity something to believe in again. Incredible.

The Making of Superman Awakens

The CGI short film was created using Unreal Engine 5 with the help of Lumin and is available for free viewing on Vimeo in 4k. The film is incredible. Breath-taking. Goose-bump inducing. The film was directed, written, designed, and coordinated by Antonis Fylladitis and Stavros Fylladitis. The music was composed by Thanos Papadellis, and the sound was designed by Miltos Pilalitos. The vocals of the soundtrack came from Anna Tarba, and the music was edited by George Soulas using The Sound Garden. The incredible voice-over script was written by John Finnegan and voiced by Daniel Zbel. Lastly, it would only be the stunning animation that it is with the animation by Constantinos Sophocleous. The cape is magnificent, so it is no surprise that Agustin Schilling was in charge of the cape simulation.

Everything about this short film is fantastic, from the story, the images that hold so much emotion and say so much, to the incredible score that was created. Someone needs to find this group fast and scoop them up because this is a fantastic, fan-made CGI short film. Honestly, I would pay good money to see a game created like this.

What do you think of this incredible fan-made CGI short film, Superman Awakens?