Summary:

Fans are eagerly anticipating James Gunn's take on Supergirl in the upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" set for release in 2027.

The last Supergirl film was in 1984, and the character has mainly appeared in cameos and the TV series "Supergirl" since then.

James Gunn aims to provide a modern and fresh adaptation of Supergirl, departing from the traditional portrayal of the character.

DC and Supergirl fans can’t wait to see what James Gunn’s DCU will do with the character and how the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will look when it drops in…sheesh, 2027…maybe. That’s so far away; we need something to satiate our appetite before then. Thankfully, AI prompters and Supergirl fans got to work. One of these uberfans, YouTuber StryderHD, gave us something to chew on while we countdown the film’s release. Here is his take on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow trailer.

RELATED: Artist Gives Us A First Look At Milly Alcock As The DCU’s Supergirl

James Gunn’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

There have been calls to make a Supergirls movie for ages, but none were forthcoming from Warner and DC for 40 years. The last Supergirl film was in 1984 and starred Helen Slater as Supergirl. Instead, we received Supergirl cameos in shows like Smallville, and only in 2015 did we get a dedicated Supergirl series starring Melissa Benoist.

A show that didn’t live up to expectations. Supergirl fumbled its way to seven seasons and ended with a whimper, proving that audiences enjoy the character (it did manage seven seasons) but that it’s time we get a solid, respectable adaptation of the character in a modern film. James Gunn came in as head of the DCU alongside Peter Saffran, and one of his primary duties was to greenlight a new Supergirl film.

But which story or angle would be the appropriate choice to reintroduce the character to the silver screen? Gunn chose Tom King’s run in 2022’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as his story of choice. Supergirl starts as something other than the All-American girl next door within these pages, unlike her portrayal in prior comics and movies. Gunn and DC are looking to give audiences a modern version of the character, in which Kara is a bit, shall we say, messed up.

Whether fans and general movie audiences with similar knowledge of Supergirl as they have of Superman, which is that they are respectable, honest and filled with integrity, will accept this version of Kara, only time will tell.

Gunn and the film’s writer, Ana Nogueira, may alter some aspects of the comics. Still, suppose they keep the gist of it even. In that case, audiences will be exposed to a Supergirl some felt was mischaracterized in Tom King’s comic. His Kara is vulgar, aloof, and not her bubbly, heroic self. We get it! Gunn wants to be fresh and update the character. Let’s hope he doesn’t go as far as King did and make her almost unrecognizable.

RELATED: James Gunn’s Supergirl Could Be Completely Different From The Character We Know

Using AI to Bring the DCU Film To Life

StryderHD’s AI trailer for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow actually looks different from the comic. Instead of showing her as a drunk, Milly Alcock, the movie’s star, is shown as the noble Kara Zor-El. We don’t get much action in the trailer; it mainly consists of still images with dubious voice-overs. Still, it captures something of the character that everyone identifies with over the years. The trailer captures Kara’s innocence and her heroism. Gunn must have seen these Supergirl qualities in Milly, and we can see the same in this cool trailer.

What do you think about this Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow fan-made trailer?