After Illumination Studios dropped the Minions movies, audiences were sceptical when The Super Mario Bros. Movie was announced. And to make matters worse, it was announced that Chris Pratt would be voicing Super Mario, which sparked a massive debate on the internet on whether this is a good idea. Fans of the game insisted that the original voice actor for the character, Charles Martinet, should reprise the role for this film. Tara Strong even posted a Tweet in which she insists Martinet be the one to voice the beloved character for the film. The news of Pratt voicing the character exploded into a flurry of memes and jokes, with many people calling this version of Mario cursed.

Fans of the video game were surprised to find out the news of Chris Pratt being the voice of Super Mario in the film. And while this news was met with much backlash, the trailer still looks incredibly good. Similar to Ryan Reynolds or Kevin Hart, Chris Pratt has a voice that is just inherently…Chris Pratt-like. As in, you could probably recognize his voice immediately without ever having to see the actor. And this is problematic for many fans as they believe he would completely butcher the character and possibly ruin a good film.

It should be Charles. pic.twitter.com/IeWoyAAHKj — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 6, 2022

Is Chris Pratt’s Voice Acting As Bad As People Say?

Following the official trailer drop of The Super Mario Bros. Movie last month, fans finally see what Chris Pratt sounds like as the character. Initially, people’s main concern was that Pratt would not be able to do the character justice as he was not Italian. Pratt is starring alongside Jack Black, who will voice Bowser and Charlie Day, who will voice Luigi. And before the trailer dropped, Pratt insisted that his voice for Mario is “unlike like anything you’ve heard”. And no hate for the star, but this statement is false.

Having watched the trailer, the fear fans had been expressing was very accurate. While it was not as bad as people initially thought it would be, the voice acting doesn’t sound like there is much ‘acting’ going on. Pratt does a decent job of playing the character but does not carry the accent everyone expected. One person described the character as “Starlord if he was a plumber”. And while this is a hilarious take on the final product, it is accurate.

Does Pratt Actually Ruin The Film?

No, he does not. At least as far as The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer suggests. There were some comments about Anya Taylor-Joy in her role as Princess Peach. Pratt and Anya received some criticism as fans said they first found the two voices ‘weird’. However, many people have been pleasantly surprised by the casting. The only problem at this point is Pratt, who assumingly will be forgotten about as the film offers many visuals and other talents to distract from this minor issue.

Furthermore, fans might be more excited and willing to give Pratt a chance as the hero with a moustache when the film is released. Similarly to this situation, it was hard to imagine Ryan Reynolds as an adorable Pikachu, and the film ended up being better than everyone expected. In fact, Reynolds was praised for his performance as the Pokémon as it was the only thing carrying the film.

What do you think about Chris Pratt as Super Mario? Do you prefer Charles Martinet to voice the character?