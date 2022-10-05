An unearthed Nintendo report was found that reveals some never before seen information about Super Mario 64 – including lost levels.

Super Mario 64, described as a timeless classic, was the first Super Mario game to have 3D gameplay. The game was directed by Shigeru Miyamoto and developed for nearly three years by Nintendo Entertainment Analysis and Development for the Nintendo 64 and was eventually published by Nintendo in 1996.

In the game, you play as the Italian plumber Mario, who resides in the Mushroom Kingdom and has once again been tasked with rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser, Mario’s arch-nemesis, who has invaded her castle and hidden its sources of protection. As Mario, players have to collect the Power Stars, which have been hidden behind magical paintings in many different worlds and unlock enough of Princess Peach’s castle so he can get into it and rescue her from Bowser.

The 1996 Nintendo Company Report

On 21 September, Forest of Illusion (a site responsible for preserving Nintendo’s history) tweeted about a collaboration between themselves, Render Archive (a group of people who have dedicated themselves to making collections of render artwork), and NintendoWarden (@Nintoid on Twitter) in which they had managed to successfully preserve the 1996 Nintendo Company Report.

The report can now be found on Forest of Illusion’s site and is free to read online (or to be downloaded so you can get to it later).

It contains everything you would expect to find in Nintendo’s yearly round-up, like sales reports and details about hardware features, features images of all its figureheads (Mario, Kirby, and Link) and information from sales reports on Super Mario 64.

In collaboration with @Render_Archive and user @Nintoid, we've preserved the long-awaited 1996 Nintendo Company Report! It contains many interesting things such as sales information, but most importantly, early renders and brand new screenshots of prototype software! pic.twitter.com/gDS7g5xqna — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) September 21, 2022

Also included in the report is the heartbreakingly optimistic tone that was taken when Nintendo was trying to advertise the pros of the Virtual Boy.

For those wanting to peruse through the report yourself, you should know that the entire thing is in Japanese so those without an in-depth understanding of the language and its character will have to settle for translations software’s best attempt. At least the pictures are fun to look at.

Recovered Deleted Stage Found in the Report

One of the most interesting things found in the 1996 Nintendo Company Report is a screenshot reel of the 1995 Nintendo B-Roll. If you look through it you will eventually find a section of a stage in Super Mario 64 that even the most diehard fans won’t recognise.

It is a mysterious ghost stage that was never added to the final game (and is going to add to the growing pile of mysteries from Nintendo’s development history). The people at Forest of Illusion took the 5 screenshots of the footage and create a short GIF (barely a second long) that depicts the mysterious eyeball-filled stage in action.

Upon seeing the footage there was an almost audible sigh of relief from players of the game. No one wanted to take on those Mr. I eyeballs, so players are more than happy that Nintendo excluded the stage from Super Mario 64.

What do you think about this ‘reconstructed’ footage from Super Mario 64?