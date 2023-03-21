It has been no secret that a lot is happening at Warner Bros, especially where DC Studios is concerned. Many changes have been made, and only time will tell if these were for the best. For example, James Gunn took over and started a soft reboot for the DCEU, and then Ben Affleck stepped out from working with them. It has been a ride, to say the least, and naturally, fans are not happy with any of the current state of affairs. However, many still believe Zack Snyder’s vision for the DECU was the best, and perhaps fans are right. Some directors, like Suicide Squad’s David Ayer, have strong opinions on DC‘s choices.

Recent posts on social media saw an increase in mention of Zack Snyder’s cut, with one posted by Vero’s official Twitter account. It sported an image of Snyder’s Justice League with a celebratory caption that stated it was two years since the release of the Synder Cut on HBO. Naturally, the post got much interaction, with even Suicide Squad director, David Ayer, retweeting it. This led to Ayer opening up about his feelings on Warner Bros and DC on Twitter in a really touching manner. Here is the breakdown:

How does David Ayer Feel About DC, And Why?

David Ayer started off his Tweet by saying, “I’m a little sad today. Watching the tweets around DC.” He elaborated by explaining that he did not have the best childhood and found comfort in Batman and Superman when he had no one else. His reason for loving Batman was very sweet, with the director saying, “Batman (…) was a hurt kid like me. He overcame tragedy to make the world better.”

Ayer further explained his view on Superman, stating he felt the hero would always be good, and no matter what, his heart would not be tainted by the world’s injustice. And when it came to the Justice League, he felt he had friends because he was not alone. He added: “Maybe I’m naïve. But that child in me still believes in Batman and Superman.”

The director ended his emotional post by expressing his hope that more children out here can feel less lonely, abandoned, and invisible because of the work done at DC, both past and present. He emphasized the word ‘ALL’ to signify that every filmmaker, writer, animator, and illustrator at DC can make a difference.

Did you know that David Ayer is a Fan of Zack Snyder?

There seem to be some similarities between the two directors, with both having extra scenes cut from their films. Ayer created a Suicide Squad that directly tied into Snyder’s DCEU films, and fans have wanted to see this version of the film. However, the director has shared an upbeat post addressing this, stating that he has spoken with James Gunn. Ayer explained that everything would happen in good time and to allow Gunn to put together his own universe first. He ended the post with “Cheer up. Good things are coming ;).”

In addition to both having similar experiences with Warner Bros, Ayer has also expressed his admiration of Zack Snyder as a director, “I love Zack; he is probably the biggest fan of DC Comics.” He mentioned Snyder’s unique take on his projects and the admirable way he took all the feedback he received into account. Not only did Ayer praise Snyder’s film-making skills, but expressed his envy of his talent. “I wish I could get some of those shots in the can. The guy’s an amazing visualist.”

Should David Ayer Get to See the Release of his Suicide Squad Cut?

As many fans of DC can already tell, the director is a massive fan of DC Comics himself. He has been able to work on some of the biggest characters from comic books. Considering how much the universe means to him, it is only fair that he sees his cut released too. As with Zack Snyder, the uncut Justice League film saw much backlash for many things, including its length. Because Ayer’s Suicide Squad ties in with Snyder’s DCEU, it can be expected that there will be backlash.

However, at the end of the day, both these men are professionals and are adapting the characters and storylines according to their interpretations. It may not be to everyone’s liking, but it does not change that they are passionate about it and will deliver the best version they can. Therefore, Ayer certainly deserves a shot with his film.

Would you watch David Ayer’s Cut of the Suicide Squad?