Fans have been looking forward to this game since it was announced in 2020, sitting on the edges of their seats every time they see a trailer. Fans were shocked to see the latest trailer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and that it includes an epic clash of Wonder Woman vs The Flash. This game is absolutely gearing up to be a winner.

Wonder Woman vs The Flash

Fans recently got an extended preview of the upcoming game showcased during Sony’s recent State of Play presentation. Of course, there have been trailers in the past that have shown some of the main characters running around in this crazy new adventure. Still, this time they got to see the various members of Task Force X that will be taking on the forces of Brainiac, all while trying to rescue Lex Luthor. I know; I was also confused about why they would save Lex Luthor, but trust me, it all makes sense.

While Task Force X is trying to do this, The Flash attempts to get in the way, but luckily (and shockingly), they have Wonder Woman on their side. Wonder Woman was among the few Justice League members saved from falling under Brainiac’s influence.

During the confrontation, Wonder Woman gets The Flash wrapped up in her Lasso of Truth. To her shock and horror, he tells her that they will have to kill the Justice League to save the world. This is set up to be a totally epic story.

Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

As mentioned before, the game was first revealed in the summer of 2020 and tells the tale of the long-time DC supervillain Brainiac finally managing to take over the minds of many of the prominent members of the Justice League. With the usual group that protects humanity under his influence, saving the world falls on the shoulders of the Suicide Squad this time, and they must take them down.

Since the game was revealed in 2020, Rocksteady Studios has gradually revealed more of the story, showing which Justice League members have been corrupted and how they will factor into the plot. This culminated in a gameplay reveal in 2021 which established the titular characters working together to take on Superman. Poor Superman, honestly, first the Justice League and now the Suicide Squad?

Wonder Woman Games

This isn’t the first time Wonder Woman has shown up to save or ruin the day. She appeared in Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2 as both a protagonist as well as an antagonist. It’s pretty perfect that she is now helping the Suicide Squad in the fight against Brainiac this time because she also helped in the battle against him in Injustice 2. Although the games are not connected, this is a fun little detail that has survived into the next franchise.

Rumour has it that there is a Wonder Woman solo open-world game that is in development with Monolith Productions, but that is probably still a long way off. Although that is super exciting news, for now, we will be able to find her in an epic clash versus The Flash in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

What do you think about this epic fight between Wonder Woman and The Flash?