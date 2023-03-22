While many people point to the Lannisters as the most despicable family on television, they have nothing on the cutthroat Roys. Now, in Succession Season 4, blood isn’t thicker than water – it’s something they are willing to spill if it gets them closer to success. The final season of the hit HBO drama starts off in nuclear fashion with the first episode titled “The Munsters.”

After the shocking finale of Season 3, the Roy children are still reeling from Logan’s rug pull in terms of the future of Waystar Royco. Tom’s betrayal has created an even bigger wedge in the already brittle relationship between him and his wife, while Greg struts around with a faux confidence that is equally laughable and sad. Expectedly, Logan is as ruthless as ever, even if he does show a hint of missing his children. But could Shiv, Roman, and Kendall have another plan up their sleeves?

While the Roys have never been renowned for showing too much emotion – which is ultimately one of the biggest weaknesses of their family – it’s clear the double cross of the previous season has festered into Succession Season 4. There’s hurt, anger, and disappointment from all parties about what and how it went down. However, this isn’t a family who is about to unpack their gripes and speak to each other like rational adults. They’d rather get even than get real.

There is a sense that Succession Season 4 is treading familiar ground in terms of the betrayal angle. Yet, one can’t shake the feeling that Kendall, Shiv, and Roman may actually pull a fast one over their father in the final season of the show. At the same time, it’s clear the theme of these last 10 episodes will be about the importance of relationships and family. So, even if the Roy children do finally ascend to the throne, will the cost of everything they have lost in the process be worth it?

Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans is the standout of the episode. Tom has always been a tricky character to pinpoint. There are genuine moments when the audience will feel sorry for him as he is taken advantage of by Logan and Shiv, but he’ll do something despicable or treat someone in the most inhumane way to nullify the sympathy. Succession Season 4 Episode 1 demonstrates both facets of Tom, as he worries about the deterioration of his relationship with his wife, but he’s equally – if not more – concerned about his climb up the corporate ladder.

Macfadyen mesmerises as he captures the duplicity of this complicated character. The actor will let the facade fall to show the vulnerability of Tom for an instant before he does something that makes the audience wonder if this character is even capable of feeling for anyone else besides himself. It’s riveting to watch, especially his interactions with Greg.

One cannot deny there’s a sadness watching the first episode of Succession Season 4. Not because it’s bad television, but since It’s the beginning of the end of one of the best dramas around and redemption might be too far gone for these characters. It’s clear to see that this story isn’t about to conclude on a happy note for anyone.