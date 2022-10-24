Game developers are complaining that the Xbox Series S is holding back the potential of new next-gen games, while others, like Ian Maclure (a VFX artist who worked on I Am Fish), are claiming that their argument is invalid since “most of these games also come to PC and already have to cover a wide variety of configs.” Let’s take a look at why exactly game developers have been calling for the Xbox’s mandatory Series S requirements to be dropped.

RELATED: Footballer Suffers Bizarre Xbox Injury Causing Him to Miss A Match

What’s Wrong With the Xbox Series S?

Display vs Performance

While the console is significantly cheaper than the Series X, it runs on significantly lower specs (1440p rather than the 4K of the more powerful consoles). With this drop in power between consoles, game developers are having to go through a longer development process so that their games function on both. Unfortunately for the Xbox Series S, this usually means that it’ll lose something in favour of something else.

If the Studio wants their game to run smoother, it’ll mean that the developers will have to sacrifice the graphics of their game, but if they want a clearer picture to give us the best possible viewing experience developers will choose to sacrifice the quality of movement, though it’s not such a stark difference that it makes games completely unplayable.

Lee Devonald, a senior character technical artist as Rocksteady, said to Gamerant, “I wish gamers understood what 60fps means, in terms of all of the things they lose to make the game run that fast. Especially taking into account that we have a current-gen console that’s not much better than a last gen one.”

RELATED: Xbox Makes A Huge Improvement. Downloaded Games Now Work Offline

Memory Constraints

Where the Xbox Series X has a storage drive with 1TB of space, which leaves players with 800GB of usable space for all their gaming needs, the Series S has a storage drive with 512GB of space, leaving gamers with only 360 GB of usable space, and this is what gives developers their biggest problems when they are creating games for both consoles.

Alexander Battaglia from Digital Foundry has said, “We’ve heard from multiple developers that they kind of feel the Series S is a bit of a pain at times – not the CPU (central processing unit) or GPU (graphics processing unit) power there, but it’s more like the memory constraints.”

Not only do they have to be able to accommodate the smaller console, but they also have to make sure that the game will still be functional on the smaller console.

Microsoft attempted to fix this problem by releasing a game software development kit back in June, claiming that it would give “developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance in memory-constrained conditions.”

Despite developer complaints, the Xbox Series S had actually sold more than the Series X in a couple of instances during both consoles’ first year.

RELATED: Xbox Says PlayStation Pays Publishers To Keep Games Off Game Pass

What do you think about the push for Xbox to drop mandatory compatibility for the Series S?