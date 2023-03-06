Discover the dark backstory of Vecna in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. This stage play unveils the ominous origin of the show’s enigmatic character, Vecna, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Stranger Things is a widely popular series set in the 1980s that tells the story of the strange happenings in the small town of Hawkins and the kids that run around trying to save their home. Recently it was announced that the TV series would be getting a live stage show called Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and fans are incredibly excited to see what they do with it. The show is one of the projects designed to keep the sci-fi horror series alive after the release of the fifth and final season and might tell us more about Vecna’s ominous origin.

What will Stranger Things: The First Shadow be About?

We don’t know too much about the upcoming show. The official Strangers Things Twitter recently retweeted a video of the trailer posted by the Stranger Things On Stage account with the caption, “before we continue, we must go back”, a phrase that was upside down to add to the theme of the show.

The trailer is straightforward. It has the Stranger Things music playing while words and images fade onto the screen.

“A new story live on stage” is the first phrase before it fades into an image of a boy standing in front of a window, his shadow morphing into the image of Vecna. The silhouettes accompany the words “Hawkins, 1959. Before the world turned upside down…”. Finally, the image fades, and the words “be there from the beginning” appear before the show’s title concludes the video.

The information given, along with the animation of Henry Creel turning into Vecna, informs us that the show will focus on the origin story of Stranger Things’ main antagonist and give us an in-depth tale of when everything started to go wrong.

The Future of Stranger Things

Many of the shows’ main cast have clearly stated that they think it would be wise for the show to close off after season 5, particularly Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and David Habour (Jim Hopper). Wolfhard stated that Stranger Things continuing past a fifth season would be “ridiculous” and that he trusts the Duffer brother to give the show its “perfect ending”.

While in an interview of his own, Harbour said that for the Duffers to pursue other creative projects, the show needed to end, “[I want] to let the Duffer Brother try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see that they come up with next.”

While the actor is in favour of the show’s end, he has admitted that shooting Season 5 of Stranger Things will be a “very bittersweet” experience.

The main Stranger Things series may end, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is. We already know the Duffer Brothers are planning a spin-off of the show, which Wolfhard managed to guess, much to their panic. “[They] were like, ‘That is the idea [for the spin-off]. Who told you?’ and I was like, ‘No one’… and they were like, ‘Okay, well… don’t tell anyone.’”

TL;DR Stranger Things is ending with its fifth season, and the Duffer Brothers have several projects planned.

One of those projects is Stranger Things: The First Shadow which will tell Vecna’s origin story.

The Stranger Things cast all agree that while filming the last season will be bittersweet, it’s time for the series to conclude.

Are you excited to see Vecna’s Origin story in Stranger Things: The First Shadow?