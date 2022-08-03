Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer is the focus of a contentious TikTok by a beautician in which the starlet is evaluated for plastic surgery. Following the airing of a video in which she recommended particular cosmetic procedures for the 27-year-old actress’s face, Miranda Wilson, N.P., of Laguna Beach, California, is currently dealing with a strong response on social media.

The now-deleted video from the self-described advanced injector at Hebe Skin Health, which detailed all of the procedures she would advise for Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer, was published on July 24.

Nancy Wheeler, a character from the popular Netflix show, had a remarkable transformation from an innocent popular high school girl to an adventurous reporter who doubles as a monster hunter. Natalia Dyer, the actor who plays her, has, however, received unwelcome advice about her appearance from the nip-and-tuck TikToker.

“First of all, Natalia Dyer killed it in Stranger Things, and if you don’t enjoy Stranger Things, we cannot be friends.” The piece begins with an apparently favourable prelude before beginning to mention improvements to the 27-year-old actress’ face.

Wilson continued by recommending a slimming treatment for Dyer’s masseter muscles, which are connected to the jaw and help with chewing, chin filler to give Dyer’s head a “heart shape,” lip filler to give her a fuller pout, and, perhaps the crowning achievement, Botox to elevate her brows.

The plastic surgery specialist later unveiled a Photoshop model of Natalia Dyer’s potential appearance following the cosmetic procedure.

i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see if Dyer will have the time to reply to the TikTok. The actor is actually a glaring exception in her age group since she seldom engages on social media. One example is the fact that she hasn’t tweeted since 2016 on her Twitter account.

Despite the fact that Wilson removed the video, it is still trending on Twitter, and a ton of people have criticized her in TikTok comments for producing a video on the appearance of another woman.

Natalia Dyer, a native of Tennessee, maybe having the last laugh as she begins production on Stranger Things‘ final season while maintaining her long-term romance with co-star Charlie Heaton. She definitely does not require uninvited assistance from a plastic surgery specialist, as evidenced by the support of her followers.