Fan of Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson spotted a tiny Easter egg that foreshadowed his death.

Season 4 of Stranger Things gave us a character that most fans fell in love with, and then unfortunately took them away just as quickly as they appeared. Eddie Munson was a particularly interesting and beloved character that reminded many fans of the dark hero of 10 Things I Hate About You.

the foreshadowing none of us noticed until it was too late😭 #strangerthingsseason4 pic.twitter.com/0a3sHWaJJ3 — kier (@kierstenfarris) July 3, 2022

The Easter Egg

Self-proclaimed Eddie Munson fanatic Kiersten Farris recently tweeted a closeup shot of Eddie Munson’s forearm tattoo that depicts a swarm of bats. While the details of the tattoo are related to his obsession with both heavy metal and fantasy roleplaying, it is also undeniably foreshadowing the death of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2. The swarm of bats in the tattoo is a tragic easter egg to the Upside Down dimension’s fanged bat-like creatures that caused Eddie Munson’s death.

The creators, Matt and Ross Duffer have yet to discuss whether this connected detail is intentional or not, but it’s very easy to see why fans would draw this conclusion.

Will Eddie Munson Return?

Eddie Munson was the breakout character of season 4, winning the hearts of many fans before his tragic demise at the end of the season. In Stranger Things, death does not always mean the end, however. Although his death seems relatively permanent, it is possible that either the character could return, or that he could reappear as a hallucination, much like how Dacre Montgomery’s now-deceased character Billy Hargrove returned.

Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Eddie Munson, has expressed his interest in returning for the fifth and reportedly final season of Stranger Things, and has joked that he would be outraged if the Duffer Brothers don’t include him in the future instalment. For now, whether Quinn will reprise the role of Eddie Munson or not remains entirely speculation — especially considering the character’s death.

“I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back,” he said jokingly. “I’d love to if they’ll have me.”

Character Death Near-miss

While it is unknown whether Joseph Quinn or other deceased characters will return, his co-star Sadie Sink is virtually guaranteed to return for the finale, despite rumours that were in circulation that her character, Max Mayfield, would die at the end of season 4 as well.

Rumours regarding Max’s death were fuelled by a fan account on Twitter that posted ‘behind-the-scene’ images of Sink in gruesome eye makeup that were thought to be from the set of Stranger Things. It was later revealed that the images were taken on the set of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, and had no link to the sci-fi series.

To the relief of many fans, Max managed to survive the finale, despite it being her second encounter with the new villain, Vecna.

Stranger Things has more than proven itself to be a series with unexpected twists and mysteries, and anything could be possible regarding death, the afterlife, or hallucinations. Perhaps Joseph Quinn’s hopes of return are not so far-fetched.

Would you like to see the breakout character Eddie Munson return in the fifth season of Stranger Things and did you notice the Easter egg hinting at his death?