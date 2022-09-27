Steven Spielberg once offered his pitch for the Aliens sequel to James Cameron, which even he admitted afterwards wasn’t the best. And we have to agree. It’s really not great.

At a DGA tribute to Steven Spielberg in 2011, James Cameron spoke about an encounter that he had with the producer when he was writing the script for the Aliens sequel. He recalled meeting the Jaws director to discuss working on an episode of the anthology series Amazing Stories, which was being produced by Spielberg at the time. During the conversation, James Cameron revealed that he was working on the Aliens script and Steven Spielberg had excitedly pitched an idea to him about the plot.

The idea was to flip the original premise completely and take a plot where the Xenomorph was just an apex hunter and change it to the alien just being a misunderstood creature in the follow-up. “Have the alien be misunderstood and the humans are trying to kill it as it’s running around the ship!”

After listening to his Alien concept again, even Steven Spielberg had playfully laughed saying, “Thank goodness you didn’t do that!”

In 1983, James Cameron was hired to write and direct the sequel, and in doing so managed to create one of the best sequels ever made. Cameron took the premise of the original movie, humans defending themselves from an unknown alien species that was highly deadly, and took it in its direction. Ex-Nostromo crewmember Ripley wakes from her hyper-sleep only to have to face the same alien threat once again to protect the sole survivor of a colony on the moon LV-426.

The 1986 sequel took seven years to make and was pulled off as one of the best Alien movies despite the large scope of the movie on a modest budget by blockbuster standards. Cameron decided to steer the franchise away from horror and rather toward the action genre, making a sequel that no other sequel or spin-off in the franchise managed to top.

Like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron has worked his way up into the film direction world and has made his mark as a director who has made some of the highest-grossing movies in the world, like The Terminator, Avatar (the decade-long CGI masterpiece), and the world-famous sci-fi staple, Alien.

In conclusion, sometimes we have to let masters at work do their work, because their creative process may be best left alone.

What do you think would have happened to the Alien franchise if James Cameron had listened to Steven Spielberg?