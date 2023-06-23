The Arrowverse has been a big part of the DC Universe since Arrow first debuted in 2012 and has brought many young fans into the fold. Having paved the way for DC films’ adoration, one would think that the series actors and producers would get more respect from the bigwigs at DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, but that isn’t the case.

RELATED: RIP Arrowverse: The Flash Is Ending After 9 Seasons

Arrowverse

We have come to know that the Arrowverse is the collection of DC series made for The CW, which started with Arrow in 2012 and expanded to include The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman.

What sets the Arrowverse apart is its successful continuity which is shared throughout the series, with characters often having crossover episodes and storylines in each series.

It seems that the TV side of the DC Universe has been on the back burner for the last while, with cancellations and finales happening left, right and centre. Worst of all, WBD not seeming to be too worried about what happens with the series and is focusing on the films, despite DC Studios being in charge of TV, animation, film and even video games now.

While Arrow started the Arrowverse, The Flash closed it after nine successful seasons, making it the longest-running Arrowverse series and one of few that saw an actual finale instead of just a cancellation.

RELATED: Superman & Lois Symbolises What the Arrowverse Can Be

Is The Flash Movie the End?

The Flash is seen as the end of both the DCEU in the film context and the end of the Arrowverse in the TV context.

The Flash (2023) was surrounded by controversy from start to finish, thanks to Ezra Miller’s spotty history with the law. It went so far that fans were concerned they wouldn’t see the film. Despite all that, the film aired, and fans are happy it did. Well, sort of.

Despite all the controversy and The Flash supposedly closing out the DCEU, Miller could play the Flash again because, according to director Andy Muschietti, he is the only person who can play the Flash in the DC Universe.

This isn’t exactly true because Grant Gustin successfully delivered one of the best performances as the Flash. For nine years!

Of course this all sparked a lot of commentary on how DC is treating its TV side, from the series to the actors and even the producers.

RELATED: David Ramsey Returns As John Diggle Across 5 Arrowverse Shows

DC Needs the Arrowverse

During a recent autograph signing, Stephen Amell, the actor who brought Arrow to life and returned as the Spectre for the last season of The Flash, commented on how DC Studios seems to look down on their TV side compared to the film side.

Amell feels that DC Studios thinks they are better than Arrowverse and need to come to a decision on whether or not they are going to work together with the television producers and actors. Of course, this doesn’t come from a place of animosity because Amell wants DC Studios to succeed but feels that the Arrowverse should get more respect for how far it has brought the franchise. He finished by saying, “Right now, they need us a lot more than we need them.”

It’s hard to say what sparked this conversation. Still, it could be the situation with Crisis on Infinite Earths producer Marc Guggenheim where WB insisted that Miller’s Flash be included in the series for a scene filmed after production. Still, Grant Gustin wasn’t included in The Flash film.

It’s clear that there is a massive gap between how DC Studios feels about their films and television shows. Hopefully, this will change now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are helming all aspects of DC.

RELATED: Arrowverse: The Flash TV Series Needs to End

Do you think the Arrowverse deserves more respect than it gets from DC?