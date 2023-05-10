2018’s Bird Box was a horror film starring Sandra Bullock. It is based on Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name and tells the story of Malorie Hayes, a woman who tries to protect herself and two children from entities that cause people to take their own life after looking at them. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, who claimed it had poor dialogue and was too shallow, it became the most-watched film on Netflix and resulted in a viral challenge known as the Bird Box challenge. This year the film will receive a Spanish spin-off titled Bird Box: Barcelona.

RELATED: Welcome to Derry: IT Prequel Series Makes Pennywise Even More Terrifying

The Teaser Trailer

The teaser starts with a disturbing shot of the first film’s victim bashing her head against a window. This is followed by in-universe reports of the incident and the chaos that fell worldwide as unexplained deaths became increasingly frequent.

It then switches to a Spanish reporter who warns that the affected people are borderline psychotic and urges people to avoid looking at the creatures. Reports continue as the camera pans to Mario Casas’ character as he watches the news. Freaking out, he runs outside to his car, which one of the affected people falls onto.

RELATED: The Scariest Horror Movie of 2023 Finally Has A Trailer

What is the Plot for Bird Box Barcelona?

The film’s plot reads, “After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

The film will likely follow a very similar plot to the original, as a new cast of characters attempt to escape from the entities causing so much death and make their way out of the city. However, they will probably encounter similar problems, including the group of unblindfolded survivors who have gone insane after seeing the entities.

The group might encounter an entirely different antagonistic force. But, unfortunately, we don’t yet know who or what the “even more sinister threat” is.

Who is Involved in Bird Box Barcelona?

The producers of the 2018 film have returned for the 2023 film. Mario Casas will star as the lead in this film. They will be joined by Diego Calva, Georgina Campbell, Patrick Criado, Gonzalo de Castro, Lola Dueñas, Alejandra Howard, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Naila Schuberth.

The film will be written and directed by brother duo Àlex and David Pastor, who previously worked on 2009’s post-apocalyptic Carriers, 2013’s “End of the World” sci-fi The Last Days and 2020’s drama thriller The Occupant.

The producers involved in this project include Dylan Clark, Adrian Guerra, Ryan Lewis, Josh Malerman, Chris Morgan and Nuria Valls. In addition, Ainsley Davies and Brian Williams are on board as Executive producers.

They will be joined by several others, including Daniel Arany (Director of Photography), Laia Colet (Production Designer), Anna Gonzalez (Casting Director), Jesus Martos and Patricia Reyes (Hair and Makeup Designers), Zeltia Montes (Music), Marc Orts (Production Sound Mixer), Marti Roca (Editor) and Alberto Valcarcel (Costume Designer).

RELATED: The Top 15 Best Horror Anime & Movies for Rainy Days

TL;DR Netflix recently released a trailer for Bird Box Barcelona.

The spin-off will likely follow a very similar plot to the original film.

Some of those in the first film are involved in the second alongside a whole new cast of characters.

Are you excited about the spin-off, Bird Box Barcelona?