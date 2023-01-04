After the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which officially closed off the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy and left the future of Peter Parker wide open and completely ambiguous, fans have been itching for any news about the next film.

RELATED: Dangerous New Villain Probably Killed Off Variants of Spider-Man in the MCU?

Tom Rothman (the Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group) recently confirmed that there would be a fourth film. This was backed when Amy Pascal (one of the Spider-Man producers) came out to say that the film was already in development, which was further confirmed by Kevin Feige, who said they’re “actively beginning to develop where the story heads.”

Besides confirmation that the film is happening, neither Marvel nor Sony have provided any official updates, so fans have just been left to wonder where Spider-Man fits in the Multiverse Saga.

RELATED: The MCU Is About To Correct A HUGE Spider-Man Mistake

Everything We Know About Spider-Man 4

The next Spider-Man film may be very different from Marvel’s massive blockbusters audiences have gotten used to. With the entire world forgetting that Peter Parker exists, leaving him alone and broke in New York, he will have to learn to rely on himself. Ned and MJ have made it into MIT, so unless Spider-Man moves to Boston, there is a good chance neither Jacob Batalon nor Zendaya will appear in the next film.

Given the lack of details known about the next Spider-Man film and the fact that Peter Park has been given a clean slate, the creative team has a lot to play with. They can completely reshape the franchise as Peter Parker begins college and starts a new life for himself.

Tom Holland will be returning to play the beloved web-slinger, having signed a new contract with him set to make six appearances, 3 of which will be Spider-Man movies. Fans can assume he will also be in the following two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. It has been speculated that his final appearance will either be alongside Charlie Cox in the Daredevil: Born Again series or alongside Tom Hardy in Venom 3.

Jon Watts has left the Fantastic 4, so there is a good chance he will return as the director for Spider-Man 4. In addition, Erik Sommer and Chris McKenna will probably return to write the script.

RELATED: New Fan Film Adds Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

The question of when the next Spider-Man film will hit theatres still needs to be clarified. Marvel releases a new live-action Spider-Man film every two years. Unfortunately, that’s not the case this year. Instead, fans will get to enjoy Sony’s gorgeous animation style when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse drops in June this year.

Fans got excited when IMDb listed Spider-Man 4 as set to release in 2024 starring Tom Holland, but that was soon debunked as a placeholder for one of Holland’s upcoming projects, which is also set to release in 2024.

If Marvel sticks to their release pattern, fans can expect to receive further news about the next Spider-Man film sometime in late 2024.

RELATED: If True, Spider-Man 4 Finally Has A Surprising MCU Release Date

Are you looking forward to the next Spider-Man film?