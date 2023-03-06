South Park is an animated sitcom known for its dark humour and profanity. It follows four boys (Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick) as they get into different ridiculous shenanigans where they often act as the voice of reason and are confused by the hypocritical behaviour of adults. South Park refuses to take anything seriously and has mocked everything, including celebrities, climate change, major American political parties, public figures, religion and war, and now apparently toilet paper.

Many episodes have angered audiences, and a few have even been banned, but South Park rarely takes a definitive stance on specific issues. However, the show has survived for 26 seasons, so it doesn’t look like the issues audiences have with it will be taking it down any time soon.

South Park has had a long-time message at the end of every episode has been both sides are wrong, and audiences shouldn’t care about the discussed subject so much. Critics have accused South Park of mealy-mouthed equivocation, but it seems like the latest season has managed to counter these criticisms, specifically in episode 3.

Taking Americas Toiler Paper Consumption Surprisingly Seriously

In Japanese Toilets (Season 26, Episode 3), Randy Marsh purchases the titular toilet and begins boasting about it while challenging toilet paper companies. Because of this, Jimmy decides to tell Stan about the harrowing environmental costs of America’s toilet paper usage.

With Jimmy’s lengthy speech, it seemed like South Park was finally taking a side on a serious issue and proved that the long-running series is still capable of surprises after 26 years. While the show may have mocked plenty of things in its runtime, the damage toilet paper can cause to the world’s ecosystems is a line they’re unwilling to cross.

It’s always surprising for fans when the show proves sincere, but this instance was particularly unexpected. South Park has shamelessly mocked environmental movements for years.

They mocked Al Gore for creating an imaginary boogeyman while warning people about global warming. In Season 3, they questioned whether it was worth saving the rainforest, so it seemed a bit off that the writers would take a stance on toilet paper.

Returning to its Usual Stance on Big Issues

By the end of the episode, Randy gets rid of his new toilet and accepts his lot in life rather than continuing to challenge toilet paper companies. However, his speech at the end of the episode proved that the show was still adamant about not commenting on major issues seriously and would continue to advocate to do nothing about them.

The return was a comforting reminder to long-time fans that the show would never change. However, it didn’t take away from the brief time the show seemed to take a firm stance on an issue and drew attention to it in a way only South Park can do.

Despite its final message, Japanese Toilets proved that the writers behind South Park do care about some things.

