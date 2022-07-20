Warframe developer Digital Extreme revealed Soulframe at TennoCon 2022, a brand-new fantasy mass multiplayer online role-playing game.

Soulframe was recently announced at TennoCon 2022 and is going to be Digital Extreme’s next free-to-play, open-world adventure that follows on the heels of their majorly successful Warframe. As the similarities between the names suggest, Soulframe will be loosely connected to Warframe as it is set in a ‘sister’ universe or a mirror universe. Unfortunately, the game does not currently have a release window.

Soulframe

Soulframe looks to be a much more medieval-influenced game compared to its ‘sister’ universe, Warframe, with elements of sci-fi like its predecessor but also fantasy mixed in. In the recently released trailer, players’ characters seem to have a link with the animals of the world, as they act as our allies. There also seem to be links between all the creatures in this world.

The game pairs a fight for the environment with high fantasy as we see the connection between both animals and the characters in the trailer before an epic combat scene where the player uses their metal arm to call on animals for aid and even to turn enemies into stone. The player uses magic to release the chains holding down a massive wolf, that same wolf towering behind them at the end of the trailer. The game looks like it has the potential to be epic.

The official site for the game is also online, where players can sign up to be informed of updates as well as reserve their ‘Envoy title’ which will serve as their username in the new game. To access the site, however, players will need to first decode an encrypted puzzle.

Messages from the Developers

Former Creative Director of Warframe and now Creative Director of Soulframe, Geoff Crookes shared “With Soulframe’s worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favourites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up. Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding, and we’ll be exploring a lot of these themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration.”

With Geoff Crookes moving to Soulframe, Digital Extreme’s founding member Rebecca Ford is set to take up the mantle of Creative Director of Warframe, and she shared regarding the change in leadership at Digital Extreme “It is an honour, and an emotional one at that, to be a part of Warframe’s future in the Creative Director role. Even more of an honour is being able to do it with members of the team growing into roles that form Warframe’s new leadership.

“You know some of its team already, and there are many new faces behind the scenes. They are wonderful people who I deeply respect, and as we work through the transition, I know you’ll feel the same.”

The Future of Warframe

The announcement of their next game does not mean that Digital Extreme will be abandoning their current work, and at TennoCon they also revealed the next big expansion for the game: Duviri Paradox. The Duviri Paradox expansion is set to release at the end of the year and is reported to be “flirting with rogue-like elements” for the first time in the history of the game.

In the new expansion, players will play as an outlaw known as the Drifter in a new open-world expansion in a “fight to break free from Durivi’s endless daily cycle of death and rebirth”.

Before this expansion hits, however, we can expect an interim update, Veilbreaker, which will introduce the game’s 50th Warframe, Styanax, and bring back Kahl, a character that was introduced in The New War expansion. Kahl was one of many Grineer Soldiers that were fighting against the invading Sentients on the Plains of Eidolon, Earth’s free-roam tile set.

It has been years since the world has seen anything besides Warframe coming out of Digital Extreme, and players are excited to see the new fantasy game as it develops.

Will you be playing Soulframe when it releases?