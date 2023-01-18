This may come as a surprise to a lot of millennials, but Sony is still producing and selling Walkmans. Just the name is enough to bring back the nostalgia of listening to music before you could use your cell phone to stream your favourite song. Not only that, but this is also good news for audiophiles as the product still offers high-quality sound and noise cancelling and now allows users to download or stream their favourite music. Although this might seem impractical, considering this is also an option on modern cell phones, no matter the model, there is an active group of consumers still purchasing the product. And recently, the company dropped two new devices: the Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 and Sony Walkman NW-A306.

RELATED: Apple Is Introducing Higher-Quality M2 Chips For Select MacBook Pros

What Are the Device Specifications?

The Sony Walkman NW-306 is the more affordable option of the two new devices. And while the Sony Walkman NX-ZX707 is of better quality, the NW-306 still sports a list of specifications that currently makes it one of the better music devices on the market. The Sony Walkman NW-306 is now Wi-Fi compatible and sports a touchscreen. The device is exceptionally light, weighing only seven ounces, which is 0,19 KG! This is impressive as it will allow the device to be more portable. Furthermore, the screen is 3.6 inches and retains its physical buttons to enable users to switch between controls more easily. This model provides 26 hours of streaming time and 36 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback.

In comparison, the Sony Walkman NX-ZX707 provides less playtime, offering 22 hours of streaming and only 25 hours of 36 hours on 44.1kHz FLAC playback. This speaks to the difference in battery capacity despite this being a higher-end device. Furthermore, the device also sports a touch screen with a five-inch display instead and a better resolution quality due to its inclusion of an 8mm coil. Finally, the NX-ZX707 also includes physical buttons to allow easier access to music controls.

Both devices sport multiple ports, such as a headphone jack, lanyard, and MicroSD cards opening. Furthermore, the sound quality on both devices is outstanding, offering S-Master HX digital amp tech under the hood to ensure there is no distortion in your sound. Finally, both the Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 and Sony Walkman NW-A306 use Edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate tech, allowing the device AI capabilities to ensure compressed music files are upscaled.

Was This A Smart Move on Sony’s Part?

Arguably, this is a very bold move on Sony’s part, as these devices would not be needed if users have a smartphone already. However, some people may prefer to use a separate device to listen to music. This is true when considering how much hassle it is to carry your cell phone around in the gym while jogging or just commuting. Furthermore, this is smarter for students as it would not bring with it the distraction a cell phone would with its constant notifications.

However, Sony’s downfall might come with their area of distribution. For example, the device is set to release in the Asia Pacific and European markets, which could harm dimmish consumer markets in other countries. A great example is how the Steam Deck is unavailable in South Africa. Hopefully, the Walkman will be available in other countries later in the year.

The Sony Walkman NW-A306 will retail at $355 (R6000) and be available in black, blue, and grey, but details regarding the NX-ZX707 are yet to be confirmed.

RELATED: What Will Google’s New Pixel Fold Look Like? Here is What We Know So Far

Are you interested in purchasing a modernised Sony Walkman?