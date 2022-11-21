It’s no secret that the PlayStation 5 is almost impossible to get your hands on. Unfortunately, this isn’t helped when game studios are now deciding to make certain games exclusive on the notoriously difficult-to-find console. Is this going to help the demand for PS5s or hurt the sales of the upcoming games? Only time will tell. Until then, Sony PlayStation has decided to stop making cross-gen games that play on both the PS4 and PS5.

New Games from Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games confirmed the development of some new games during the PlayStation Showcase stream, namely their two Marvel titles. The first title that is currently in the works, and possibly coming out sometime in 2023, is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, unsurprisingly called Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The original was one of the PlayStation 4’s biggest critical and commercial hits and was a PS4 exclusive. The sequel seems like it will star Peter and Miles facing off against Venom in an epic battle.

The second Marvel game in the works at Insomniac Games is a yet-undated Wolverine game that is simply titled Marvel’s Wolverine. Because Spider-Man is only coming out sometime in 2023, it is safe to assume that we won’t be seeing the Wolverine title before then, and possibly looking for a late 2024 release or early 2025.

PlayStation 5 Exclusive

While not all that surprising, some fans might be sad to know that these two titles by Insomniac Games will be developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5, and won’t be supported on the outgoing PlayStation 4. In other words, both upcoming titles won’t be cross-gen PlayStation games.

Insomniac Games tweeted “We’re ecstatic to announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine are coming exclusively to PlayStation 5. Stay tuned for information!” – @insomniacgames.

Sony PlayStation has said that they will continue to support their older console until at least 2023 and considering these games are coming out after this window, it’s not shocking that they won’t be developing it for cross-gen consoles. Also, they can use the exclusive nature of the game to their advantage, perfecting it for the new-gen hardware, and avoiding the awkward differences in the end product that can happen when a game is being developed for both the PS4 and PS5.

The only problem with this revelation is that the PS5 is still almost impossible to get your hands on with the continued short supply of key parts for the manufacturing of the next-gen console. With the possibility that Sony will someday bring out a PlayStation 5 Slim or Pro they might be able to change the type of chip that they need for their console to make the machine more available for the mainstream gamer, so we can hold thumbs that there is a possibility that both the console and the new-gen games will be easier to get our hands on.

Life has to move on, and technology does the same. The first Marvel’s Spider-Man was a PS4 exclusive so it makes sense that they would capitalize on the exclusivity of the game and make the sequel a PS5 exclusive too, although it might do exactly that and exclude many gamers from being able to play it, at least until more PS5 consoles become available on the market.

Tell us, do you want PlayStation to continue making cross-gen games?