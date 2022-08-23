Sky News recently reported that Sony PlayStation is being sued for £5 billion over the price of its online PlayStation Store prices, which the plaintiff is claiming Sony is over-charging consumers and abusing its position as the primary seller of digital copies of PlayStation games.

Consumer rights advocate Alex Neill – ex-managing director of the non-profit consumer advice organization Which UK – is leading the charge in the legal action against Sony and has said, “The game is up for Sony PlayStation.”

Lawsuit Against Sony PlayStation

The lawsuit was filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal on August 19th 2022 and states that consumers have been overcharged for their digital purchases of both games and DLCs on the PlayStation Store. Sony is charging a whopping 30% commission on its digital products, meaning every single digital game and in-game purchase has an additional 30% commission that goes straight to Sony PlayStation.

Neill has said that “With this legal action I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its consumers.

“Gaming is now the biggest entertainment industry in the UK, ahead of TV, video, and music, and many vulnerable people rely on gaming for community and connection. The actions of Sony is costing millions of people who can’t afford it, particularly when we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before.”

When it comes down to the crux of the matter, as the primary (and dominant) seller of digital products on the PlayStation Store, Sony is in a position to overcharge for its items, and the legal action is claiming that is exactly what they are doing, forcing consumers to overspend unfairly and, as a result, is in breach of competition law.

Natasha Pearman, the legal partner leading the case has said, “Sony dominates the digital distribution of PlayStation games and in-game content. It has deployed an anti-competitive strategy which has resulted in excessive prices to consumers that are out of all proportion to the costs of Sony providing its services.

“This claim is only possible because of the opt-out collective action regime that was introduced by the Consumer Rights Act 2015; a regime which Alex fought to introduce. We are looking forward to working with Alex and making sure that the regime achieves its aims of protecting and compensating consumers.”

Where Does The £5 Billion Come From?

The legal party have established the estimated damages per individual over the last six years in the range of £67 to £562, excluding interest, which, with the estimate of the nine million consumers that have been affected, has amassed to the £5 billion total that Sony is expected to pay in this lawsuit.

According to the claim that was filed, anyone in the UK who has purchased digital games or add-ons on their console via the PlayStation Store since 2016 is included in this collective action legal claim against the company and is potentially entitled to compensation for the damages they have experienced.

All sources are waiting on PlayStation for comment on this legal situation.

What are your thoughts on the PlayStation Store prices?