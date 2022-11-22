A PS5 built into the Sony Honda cars? Where do we sign up? This is a gamer’s dream come true. Imagine having your console in your car.

In September, a collaboration between the gaming and entertainment company Sony and the Japanese vehicle company Honda began, and they went by the name Sony Honda Mobility. While they haven’t yet established an official brand name together, there have been talks between them about using the companies’ collaboration to venture into the world of electric vehicles and try their hand at competing against brands like Tesla. It’s a bit of an odd duo. Let’s look at what the two companies offer with their new cars and whether they stand a chance.

How Can Sony Honda Mobility Compete Against Tesla?

While Tesla is a company that has become synonymous with the electric car and has some very clear advantages in that department over both Sony and Honda, this isn’t going to stop either of them anytime soon.

The head of Sony Honda Mobility has said that when they begin developing the car, they will lean heavily on the elements that make Sony so successful that their vehicle is given a chance. The plan is to build the car around movies, music, and, most importantly, the PS5 (if they build a Spider-Man-themed car, Sony will win every nerd over to their side).

The president of Sony Honda Mobility, Izumi Kawanish (the man responsible for creating Aibo the robot dog), has told the Financial Times that “Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and that is our strength against Tesla.”

Will the Future Sony Honda Mobility Car Come with a PS5?

At this point, incorporating the PS5 into their car has been the key selling point for Sony Honda Mobility. Not only will the addition of the gaming console bring a definite differentiation between the future car and those from Telsa, but Kawanishi has stated that the incorporation is a definite technological possibility.

He explained that because the incorporation of the PlayStation 5 will be such a significant element of the car, there won’t be much point if you can’t use it. They want to create a space where you don’t need to drive, which means that Sony Honda Mobility would also be incorporating autonomous driving into their designs (hours-long drives could be a lot more entertaining and headache-inducing if people aren’t careful).

When Can We Expect to See the Car?

This electric vehicle has been teased by Sony for a couple of years now, and people are impatient to know when they will be able to test one. Drivers and gamers have been informed that they should be able to play on a PS5 in their Sony Honda cars around 2025.

Sony having superior entertainment elements and software capable of developing the foundation for technology like autonomous driving could be the things that Sony Honda Mobility needs to push themselves to the top and perhaps even surpass Tesla.

What are your thoughts on having a PS5 built-in to the Sony Honda cars?