A long time has passed since Sonic the Hedgehog first zipped around Green Hill Zone. From that moment onwards, all his games became about the pace, never finding a moment to slow down and take in the scintillating scenery – until now in Sonic Frontiers. It’s arguably the most freeing Sonic game to date, as it modernises Sega’s mascot – for better or worse.

Sonic Frontiers takes the hedgehog to new frontiers

Sonic Frontiers removes the linear restrictions of the past, opening the boundaries for a fully 3D open-world adventure. While there’s still the traditional, high-speed races in the same format as Sonic Forces, this is only but one element of the game here. Due to the vastness of the world, the player partakes in various exercises and activities. For example: There are puzzle minigames where Sonic needs to solve sections to unlock a part of the map, while there are battles against the boss bots that require slightly different tactics and approaches. Of course, there are rings and other goodies along the way to collect.

What’s the biggest surprise about Sonic Frontiers is how calming it is. The soundtrack is breezy, while the level design encourages exploration and wonder. This is the kind of title where a player is sucked in and a few hours pass without notice, but it never feels tiring or overwhelming. The design of the levels and characters also brings with it a comforting familiarity. Sonic Frontiers was never supposed to look like Horizon Dawn Forbidden West, but its aesthetic is perfect for a Sonic title.

Spinning familiar yarn

Sonic Frontier‘s story is what any play would expect from a game featuring the blue hedgehog and his friends, as their world gets pulled into a different realm called Cyber Space. Doctor Eggman is obviously involved in a puppet master way, while Sonic needs to find all the Chaos Emeralds as well as his friends on the Starfall Islands.

The storyline is largely derivative of previous Sonic titles, with the predictable narrative beats and twists and turns. That said, this is to be expected. The formula of Sonic video games has always been Eggman conjuring a new scheme, putting Sonic in peril, and the hedgehog having to outwit him. It’s the same as how Mario is eternally doomed to battle King Koopa in a narrative loop.

Sonic needs a new pair of sneakers for the fight

Speaking of the Italian plumber who desperately needs new threads, especially if he’s still unclogging pipes for customers, Mario’s jump from 2D to 3D has been successful because of the combat element. Gradually, he’s evolved from hopping on turtle heads to being able to use fire power and developing racoon ears and a tail to fly. Yet, none of these additions felt jarring as they happened over time.

Attempting to introduce more oomph to Sonic’s knuckles (pardon the pun), Sonic Frontiers features a skills tree to unlock more abilities for the hedgehog. However, everything he does is still a derivative of speed and bouncing into things. It’s easy to understand why the developers chose this route, since it does feel true to the character; however, the combat system does suffer from repetitiveness. Sure, Sonic isn’t about to grab a machine gun and mow down the bots like he’s Rambo, but there does need to be a little more innovation when it comes to his combat mechanism.

Overall thoughts on Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is an ambitious title that takes the hedgehog out of his comfort zone. For that, it needs to be applauded. The world is vast and gorgeous, making this the type of game for players to become immersed in for ages. Again, there’s a serenity to this game that instantly soothes the soul. The only real drawback is the repetitiveness of some of the combat; however, that is something that most Sonic fans should be accustomed to by now.