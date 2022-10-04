A limited PS5 jailbreak seems to have been achieved.

Technological innovation, modding, and hacking seem to see no end. Most of the time for the better, modders create some really great solutions to problems that devs sometimes just can’t be bothered with. Sometimes they solve problems that we didn’t even know existed, like not being able to alter the code of your PS5.

Jailbreaking the PS5

Jailbreaking a PS5 technically means reverse-engineering the closed hardware of the console so that hackers and modders can unlock debug menus and allow the use of unauthorized software like games that have already been removed from older models. This PS5 jailbreak gives users access to the debug menu as well as the ability to install a PS4 PKG file – technically a backup of old games.

RELATED: PS5 Slim: When Can We Expect to See a Smaller & Lighter Console

SpecterDev

A PlayStation Modder SpercterDev unveiled that he was able to jailbreak the PS5 using an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit that relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point. For some of us that maybe don’t understand all the technical jargon, SpecterDev basically found a weak point to get into the inner workings of the PS5 so that he could play around with the code.

SpecterDev revealed that the jailbreak only works on a PS5 console that is running firmware from the 4.03 patch or older, and the software only works 30% of the time.

Lance McDonald

A fellow modder jumped onto YouTube and Twitter to test SpecterDev’s work and showcased the PS5 jailbreak in action by utilizing it to install the famously lost playable trailer that was the Silent Hills P.T. As one of the most notorious games that have been lost to time, removed from the PlayStation store back in May of 2015, of course, he couldn’t help himself but use that as his proof.

After seeing that the jailbreak worked, he took to Twitter and shared, “It’s…beautiful. The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken.”

It's… beautiful.



The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. pic.twitter.com/54fvBGoQGw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 3, 2022

It is interesting to mention, however, that although the PS5 jailbreak allowed him to download the game, he couldn’t actually play P.T.

How Will Sony Deal With The Jailbreak?

While Sony will probably keep an eye on the PS5 jailbreak, they probably won’t have to do anything about it. The jailbreak code is unlikely to spread very far, because of all of its many limitations. The core software of the PS5 has to be quite old, dating back to October 2021 (when the 4.03 update was released), and while SpectorDev said it could possibly work on older firmware, it would require some serious tweaking, and probably wouldn’t work on anything newer. This also doesn’t mean that any homebrew-related code (something that is entirely self-made) will automatically work on a PS5.

While the console is technically jailbroken, and modders have access to read and write data to the PS5, they have no way to execute it. Again, for people like me who might not understand all the technical jargon, this is the reason McDonald could install P.T. but couldn’t actually play it. Modders now have access to older files, but cannot actually launch them.

RELATED: Sakura: Images of Leaked Silent Hill Game For PS5 Revealed

If you are a modder and you are thinking about jailbreaking your PS5, please do so at your own risk. Jailbreaking, just like modding, isn’t technically illegal so nothing bad can happen in that respect, but by jailbreaking your console you void your warranty and could accidentally render the whole console completely unusable. That and you could get your PlayStation Network account banned. So a word to the wise, only do this if you are seriously determined to.

What are your thoughts on the jailbroken PS5?