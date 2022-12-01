As strange as it might sound, Cocaine Bear is based on actual events! As it happens, there was a case in 1985 where a real-life black bear accidentally stumbled upon a considerably sized bag filled to the brim with cocaine. Unfortunately for the bear and everyone involved, the bear consumed it all… this movie tells an ever-so-slightly exaggerated story of the events that followed.

Synopsis

“Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it,” unlikely as it might seem, this actually happened! ,”This wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fuelled rampage for more blow…and blood.”

Honestly, if the title and the synopsis didn’t sell you on seeing Cocaine Bear when it comes out on the 24th of February, 2023, then the trailer absolutely will.

Starting by showing a crime scene where this coked-up bear has demolished a home, we get our first view of the blood and spit-covered star of the movie. The story takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee, and we discover that millions of dollars worth of cocaine have been lost because of a plane crash. Some of it was possible to recover, while more have been lost within a forest park. Our mad apex predator is high out of its mind as it rampages through the park and into civilisation, searching for more cocaine for its high.

Cast and Credits

Sitting in the director’s seat for this one is Elizabeth Banks, the brilliant mind behind Brightburn and Charlie’s Angels (2019). Screenwriter credits go to Jimmy Warden, who wrote The Babysitter (2017) and The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020).

The star-studded cast of Cocaine Bear consists of Alden Ehrenreich, Ayoola Smart, Brooklynn Prince, Christian Convery, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Jesse Tyler Furguson, Kayhun Kim, Keri Russel, Kristofer Hivju, Margo Martindale, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and the late Ray Liotta. Unfortunately, this was one of his final screen roles before passing last spring.

I have never been so sure that I needed to see a movie before in my life. Upon first hearing the title of this movie, my brain immediately sprang to others like Anaconda (1997), Jaws (1975), Snakes on a Plane (2006) or even some comedy movies like Kangaroo Jack (2003).

Still, after watching the trailer for Cocaine Bear (see below), I realised that this movie isn’t anything like those.

While all these movies no doubt have a cult following that loves them, Cocaine Bear looks like it will be a movie that will scratch all of our genre itches. It’s got a little bit of comedy, some thrills, some gore, and some realism (I guess because it’s based on a true story?). It will be a fun movie for anyone watching all round. I can’t wait for this movie to reach movie theatres in February of next year!

