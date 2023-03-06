Warner Bros Discovery could have a lawsuit on its hands soon, as old Snyderverse fans are lobbying to sue them over the inclusion of Henry Cavill as Superman in the end-credit scene of Black Adam. However, a few admissions on DC and James Gunn’s parts could allow a lawsuit of this nature to be successful.

Snyderverse Lawsuit

Some die-hard Snyderverse fans are lobbying to sue Warner Bros Discovery for false advertisement in the end-credit scene of Black Adam because they decided to include Henry Cavill as Superman in the scene and the announcement that he was instructed to make saying that he was returning.

Many fans were disappointed when news broke that he would, in fact, not continue to be the face of Superman under the new DC banner, which it seemed that he had worked out peacefully with James Gunn. The fans, however, don’t want to let go so quickly. Snyderverse fans, which first emerged during the high point of Zack Snyder’s DCEU, have again started calling for boycotting WBD and looking for support in a lawsuit.

It’s still being determined now who started the movement for a lawsuit. Still, one Twitter user has been relatively vocal on the subject, talking about how Warner Bros. Discovery used Henry Cavill, and used the fan base’s excitement about his return, driving sales and views of the movie, and that it’s time for a lawsuit to make up for it, citing that someone had won a lawsuit against a movie studio for a misleading movie trailer. They also went on to push the hashtags #firejamesgunn and #BoycottWBD.

Another user, @ChrisChongCK, said, “Hope we have lawyers in our fandom. [I] don’t think Henry Cavill will sue WBD even though he has the [evidence]. [I] hope some lawyers can advise us if fans can sue WBD for false advertising….” With a claim as serious as false advertising, the lawsuit could be a real possibility that WBD would have to deal with.

DC Fans Disagree

Now, let’s make one thing clear. I’m not drawing a distinction between Snyderverse fans and DC fans. Still, a very different opinion is dividing them on this particular point. Most DC fans who don’t label themselves as part of the Snyderverse disagree with suing James Gunn and the studio at large. Cavill hasn’t planned to do that, so they have tried their best to let it go.

DC fans have called this new boycott movement stupid, while others have encouraged these angry fans to try and let it go. But, unfortunately, WBD has shot itself in the foot by having previously given in to the demands of the Snyderverse with the whole #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement that was successful in the end.

For the most part, fans understand that end-credit scenes are just stingers, something to get fans excited for a prospective future. None of them is fulfilled, except the standard that Marvel and DC Studios set themselves to. As proof, many films like Masters of the Universe and Street Fighter had stingers or end-credit scenes that were never fulfilled, such as tasing a sequel or the introduction of a new character. Thanks to this, many fans have just let the offence go and moved on with their lives.

Whether anything will actually come from this lawsuit remains to be seen. Still, one thing is very clear about the situation: fans are very divided in thinking about whether this is a good idea.

