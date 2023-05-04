In an unprecedented move for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Zack Snyder held his own take on the FanDome formula. However, unlike the majority of these conventions, the SnyderCon 2023, dubbed “Full Circle” in official marketing media, felt more like a tearful sendoff for what the SnyderVerse could have been.

RELATED: Did Marvel Copy Zack Snyder’s Original Batman v Superman Script?

The future of the DCEU has been a topic of intense debate among DC fans ever since Zack Snyder’s departure. After all, much of the modern DC structure was created by Snyder’s creative influences – a style that can still be felt in movies that were released long after he officially left the franchise.

James Gunn finally has his chance to subvert expectations again. Following his comedic masterclass with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn has been tapped by Warner Bros. to inject his trademark irreverence into the dark and gloomy DC universe. This, however, isn’t all that bad by itself – after all, a fresh vision might be what the DC cinematic universe needs to finally topple the MCU juggernaut.

However, the issue here is that many of Snyder’s original plans for the franchise were left on the drawing board – and that’s precisely what SnyderCon 2023 tackled.

From exciting revelations to unexpected appearances, SnyderCon wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill comics convention: it was a funeral service for a dear – if misunderstood – friend. This was Snyder’s way of giving some closure to the extraordinary universe he helped create, hence the #FullCircle tag.

RELATED: Ben Affleck’s The Batman: The Unmade SnyderVerse Movie

Batfleck Returns

Perhaps one of the most surprising twists in the event was the guest appearance of the Batfleck himself, Ben Affleck. The Batfleck remains one of the most misinterpreted pieces of the SnyderVerse, with his controversial first outing in Batman v Superman earning the character more than its fair share of detractors – and fans.

Still, Affleck’s appearance managed to clear the air regarding the status of his character in the wider SnyderVerse. One of the most vital questions he received had to do with the rumored (and much-needed) Batfleck solo flick.

The actor went ahead and said that the reason why the movie never materialized was that he wasn’t feeling confident anymore in his ability to pull off such a project in a way that would fit with the overarching plan for the rest of the SnyderVerse. Simply put, the Batfleck solo film would have no place in Snyder’s vision for what his cinematic universe would become.

RELATED: Michael Shannon Asked Zack Snyder’s Blessing To Play General Zod Again

Wonderful Origins

Zack Snyder’s imprint is indelibly stamped across the DCEU, even in projects outside his directorial scope, and that includes Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman stands as one of the most well-received entries in the franchise, faithfully adapting Princess Diana’s origin on Themyscira into a spectacle that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

However, Snyder’s original vision for Wonder Woman within his darker universe would have radically transformed her character and mythology. Behind the scenes, Snyder had devised a path for Wonder Woman far more in line with his intergalactic scope for what the DCEU should be.

Zeus, Ares, and the pantheon of gods from Olympus were to be Kryptonians in exile, their powers derived from the same source as Superman’s. Years of war had drained them, but they could still stand amongst the mightiest in the universe. This would be no doubt a neat way to tie Diana and Clark Kent ever closer, a concept that shouldn’t be so alien to avid comic readers.

Still, this was one of the most unexpected revelations at SnyderCon, and, to be honest, maybe it was for the better that it never came to be.

RELATED: Why Does Zack Snyder Receive So Much Unnecessary Hate?

Dead Robins

One of the biggest mysteries in Batman v Superman has to do with a defaced Robin suit that now rests in the Batcave. For years, fans believed that the suit belonged to this universe’s version of Jason Todd, as he’s famous for his death at the hand of the Joker. As it turns out, fans were only half right on this one.

Snyder took the podium at SnyderCon 2023 to announce what were his plans for the Boy Wonder. Yes, the events of A Death in the Family did take place in his vision of the DCEU. However, the Joker didn’t kill Jason Todd in this universe but Dick Grayson, the first ever Robin. This opens up an entirely different can of worms when it comes to storytelling possibilities.

With Dick dead, Batman would probably be more reticent when it came to accepting new partners – which explains why he has that much distrust of others in this universe. Another possibility would be that Dick Grayson would have become the DCEU’s Red Hood. That said, Snyder kept things vague regarding this point, as he firmly believes that these stories might someday see the light of day.

RELATED: Wonder Woman Was Half Kryptonian In The DCEU?

Knightmare Explained

A late-game addition to the Snyder mythos was the Knightmare sequence in his revised version of the Justice League film. In it, we see a team of heroes – and villains – working together on a desolate, post-apocalyptic hellscape.

In this desolate wasteland, Darkseid rules the Earth, and a maddened Superman brings chaos following the death of Lois Lane. However, all of this madness pales in comparison to the bizarre team-up at the center of it all: Batman and the Joker working together.

Snyder finally explained the reasoning behind this unlikely pair at the SnyderCon. The way he sees it, someone as devious as the Joker would be one of the last persons alive who still knows where the last pieces of Kryptonite are. He then forms an uneasy alliance with Batman in exchange for his security, as they navigate the world in ruins.

RELATED: The Top 7 Biggest Opportunities The DCEU Missed

A Final Send-Off

Despite the hype and excitement of seeing so many talented people together for one last time, the entire Full Circle event felt like a bittersweet farewell for what could – and maybe should – have been. Considering The Flash – and maybe the second Aquaman film – are the last bastions of Snyder’s influence left in the DC cinematic universe, things are about to change radically for fans of this decade-spanning franchise.

The SnyderVerse had its ups and downs, and so did the DCEU as a whole, but, at the very least, we have to commend the franchise’s push for telling precisely the sort of stories fans wanted to see. The DCEU felt teeming with possibility from beginning to end. A movie about Batman fighting against Superman? Sure, why not! How about re-releasing a major film with considerable alterations and new characters to fit the vision of its original creator? You can have it!

Few studios are willing to do what Zack Snyder and his team did for the DCEU, and SnyderCon 2023 served as a touching farewell to a friend that stood out for its uniqueness. Sure, it might have made some mistakes, but that’s part of the DCEU’s charm. Only time will tell if this is a final goodbye, but if it is, then SnyderCon 2023 Full Circle was the loveliest way it could all have ended.

RELATED: Here’s How to Fix the DCEU

What are your thoughts on the SnyderCon 2023 Full Circle event?