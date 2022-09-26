If you’re ready to watch one of the scariest horror movies of the year, we’ve got good news for you. Here is your chance to win double tickets to see Smile at an early screening this week.

What are critics saying?

Smile tickles the brain and terrifies without remorse. – Polygon

Smile is the perfect way to begin the spooky season. – THN

Finn has created one helluva dark and memorable horror feature debut that is sure to have horror fans talking long after the credits roll. – Daily Dead



Despite its title, it is the sound design that does the heavy lifting. Clever writing leads to some twists that will scare the hell out of audiences. Lives up to its creep trailer. – AIPT

What is Smile About?

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Smile is directed by Parker Finn and stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie Usher, Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn, Caitlin Stasey and Robin Weigert.

When does it open in cinemas?

The film opens in SA cinemas on Friday, 30 September 2022.

About the early screening

Date: 27th September 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: The Labia

Time: 17h15

Popcorn and cooldrink included.

To stand a chance of winning (double movie tickets) to attend the pre-screening of Smile:

Please share the post on social media (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter), tag us, and let us know if you’ve entered in the comments section below.

The competition closes on 27 September 2022. Winners will be contacted via email on this date. Please use a working email address.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.