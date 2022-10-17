When Skyworth first landed in South Africa with the G6 TV, it was one of the first to offer Android TV. Shortly thereafter, the brand introduced us to its AI TV as well as the largest Android TV in the country. They have not stopped developing, now releasing the new range of Skyworth QLED TVs.

Skyworth MiniLED – SUE9600

Skyworth has aimed to deliver enhanced technologies by creating a full-circle ecosystem for its consumers. This includes devices with low latency, ultra-high-definition viewing and the best features with its Android TV OS. The brand has released a host of new products offering QLED panels, as well as its new Mini LED TVs. The range includes:

50SUE9500 – Skyworth 50” UHD QLED Google TV

55SUE9500 – Skyworth 55” UHD QLED Google TV

65SUE9500 – Skyworth 65” UHD QLED Google TV

65SUE9600 – Skyworth 65” Mini LED Google TV

75SUE9500 – Skyworth 75” UHD QLED Google TV

75SUE9600 – Skyworth 75” Mini LED Google TV

86SUE9550 – Skyworth 86” UHD Google TV

98SUE9580 – Skyworth 98” UHD LED Google TV

Since its launch in 1988, the Skyworth brand has been creating and manufacturing quality products for consumers looking for innovative technology. That idea is still prominent for the brand today. With its consistency of delivering premium products with technology inspired for the future, Skyworth has solidified its place as a top five TV manufacturer around the world.

Jaco Joubert, Skyworth brand manager, had this to say about the newly-released range of QLED TVs in South Africa:

“It’s our mission to provide consumers with the best product, technology, and value, all at a high level of performance. It’s the brand’s focus to continue to lead the future with premium products and continuous technological innovation. We strive to continuously innovate and expand our product offering. And that is just what this new product offering does. Our new products will meet the demands of consumers who are investing in their homes and turning towards quality, affordable TV models. SKYWORTH TVs can now be connected to a range of smart home devices, covering over 60 device categories, turning your TV into the central hub of a connected home.”

Skyworth QLED – SUE6500 01

As with all technology, getting the best results requires the best operating system. This is something that Skyworth has been at the forefront with its TVs, offering up-to-date Android experiences for South Africans. As such, the new Skyworth QLED range of TVs continues to offer Android-based services.

Further to just offering Android TV viewing on the TVs, the brand also integrates with many other devices, allowing seamless connectivity from a single source, your TV. For a truly Smart TV experience, it opens up a new world of viewing possibilities. Viewers can interact with content on their TVs, while simultaneously being able to control other smart appliances in the home. Each of the Skyworth TVs in the new range offers leading UHD panels, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for uninterrupted remote control and interaction with other devices.

With the new Skyworth QLED and Mini-LED TVs, the brand continues to evolve and reinvent the standard of smart living in South Africa.