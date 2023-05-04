“Innovation and leading technology.” These are words that are synonymous with SKYWORTH TVs. Over the years, the SKYWORTH brand has brought new technology to its range of TVs. The company was the first to launch quite a few new technologies in South Africa, including the first-launched Android TV, Android OLED TV, as well as the biggest Android 10 TV. Additionally, the range of TVs also included next-generation smart interfaces across its range, along with the first borderless TVs in the country.

The brand has been hosting the SKYWORTH Global TV Festival annually and has continued that again in 2023. This year’s festival runs from 8 April 2023 through to 8 May 2023, focusing on its SUE9500 QLED+ TVs. These units lead the way in technology, including eye protection through a Flicker Free Display. This provides users with a more comfortable viewing experience, along with breathtaking visuals.

Senior Sales Manager at SKYWORTH South Africa, John Goosen, had this to say about the range:

“What sets us apart is that not only is our tech the best you can get, but we also always have our consumer top of mind, which is why we’ve launched Flicker Free Display. It’s all about technology that leads the way in eye protection.”

He later added:

“There are currently more than 2.2 billion people worldwide with visual impairment or blindness, of which at least 1 billion have visual impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be resolved. With many of us hybrid working, and winter approaching, meaning more time spent indoors, screentime isn’t going anywhere – in fact we rely on our televisions for entertainment.”

This is what makes SKYWORTH technology so important. The brand’s Flicker Free tech helps protect users’ eyes from harmful stroboscopic that’s emitted from many screens, such as from TVs. By using a continuous dimming DC backlight source, the TV’s brightness can be adjusted. This allows for no flicker to occur while watching, creating a much healthier viewing experience.

Goosen concluded the discussion on what sets the SKYWORTH range apart:

“Seeing is believing and your eyes will love watching a SKYWORTH TV for its unbeatable picture quality. Knowing your eyes are protected while doing so, makes the experience even better.”

In addition to updating its range of TVs to consumers, SKYWORTH is also offering consumers a chance to win big. Simply follow the below instructions on how to enter:

Win Your Purchase Back – when purchasing your SKYWORTH 4K TV during the 2023 Global TV Festival period, users can upload their details with your proof of purchase to SKYWORTH.co.za. Once uploaded, you will enter the draw where 1 of 30 fans will win their money back from their purchase. Share Your SKYWORTH Story – If you already own a SKYWORTH TV, you can also stand a chance to win 1 of 10 new SKYWORTH QLED+ TVs. Owners will need to share a short video of their journey with SKYWORTH thus far and why they’d like to upgrade to the new QLED+ TV. Videos can be shared on Instagram and Facebook. Be sure to tag @skyworthsa (Instagram) and @SKYWORTHsa (Facebook) and use the hashtags, #SKYWORTH and #TELLINGYOURSTORYWITHSKYWORTH, to enter the draw. Through Influencer Channels – SKYWORTH has partnered with influencers, Wiseman Zither and Rasheeqah Karriem, to give away a further two SKYWORTH QLED+ TVs. Follow SKYWORTH on Instagram and Facebook. Thereafter, you need to share either Wiseman’s or Rasheeqah’s reel to your story and comment on one of their reels. The comment should be what you love about the brand and why you’d love to win.

For more details and to follow all the action, you can visit the official page at SKYWORTH.co.za.