If you loved the iconic 1975 film Jaws, or you just like building really cool things, you are going to need a bigger shelf to proudly house the next “jaw” dropping set from LEGO.

LEGO Jaws

During a recent idea review, the beloved toy company chose two sets (out of the 35 submitted) to transform into an actual LEGO box set. For those who may be unfamiliar, LEGO Ideas is a platform where fans can create their own LEGO set concepts. If the concept becomes popular enough, it may be turned into a bona-fide LEGO set that others can purchase – pretty cool, right? One of the sets selected by the Ideas team was a Jaws-themed set created by Jonny Campbell from Northern Island. Now, Campbell’s fin-tastic design is on its way to becoming the next big catch for the Danish toy production company.

The soon-to-be-released set includes an accurately detailed ORCA (the fishing boat featured in the film) as well as mini-figures of the trio of shark hunters, Martin Brody, Matt Hooper and Quint, themselves. Of course, no Jaws themed set would be complete without the formidable beast himself – Bruce. The shark’s enormous stature is perfectly captured in the set, as are its dreadful jaws capable of snapping onto the back of the boat and making a meal of the unsuspecting trio.

Campbell’s incredible attention to detail has certainly not gone unnoticed with LEGO stating on their blog, “Jonny has managed to capture so many of the details that make the movie so iconic. It all perfectly captures the thrilling and suspenseful atmosphere of the classic blockbuster movie. It is no wonder that this project gathered so much attention and support on LEGO Ideas.”

Jaws Franchise

Jaws revolves around a series of shark attacks in the coastal town of Amity Island during the summer. Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), the town’s police chief, takes immediate action to protect the residents and visitors of the island. He orders the beaches closed but is met with opposition from the mayor, who is concerned about the impact on tourism during the lucrative summer season. As more attacks occur, Brody teams up with Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), a marine biologist, and Quint (Robert Shaw), a seasoned shark hunter. They set out on Quint’s boat (called the Orca) to hunt down and kill the rogue great white shark.

The 1975 Steven Spielberg film is regarded as a beloved classic and is widely credited with popularizing the summer blockbuster craze. It was a significant financial success, becoming the highest-grossing picture at the time and establishing a precedent for many later thrillers and creature features. The ominous soundtrack, produced by John Williams, has become iconic and synonymous with impending doom.

There has yet to be a word on when LEGO will release its next big catch. The official set’s final build is still being worked on, but the original design gives a good idea of what to expect. However, the two most important aspects of the set are likely to remain: the Orca boat and the great white shark itself. If you are interested, keep an eye out for updates on when this jaw-some set is ready to surface.

Are you ready to build your own Jaws LEGO set?