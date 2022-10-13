For R349, football fans can enjoy Showmax Pro and stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup (all 64 matches in Qatar) live.

With the amount of love that South Africans have for soccer and the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, there’s no question that everyone is going to be trying to find a way to stream the games at the best possible quality and join in the excitement being shared in the rest of the world. Fortunately for soccer fans, they won’t have to look further than Showmax Pro, who happily took on the challenge to find a solution for the streaming problem.

Streaming the FIFA World Cup Through Showmax Pro

Showmax was launched back in August of 2015 and now the streaming service is offering the plan Showmax Pro, which allows you to stream sports live from SuperSport. Recently it has been announced that all 64 matches of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup can be streamed live from their site and subscribers will be able to stream all of them in 4K.

This year the FIFA World Cup will take place in the Middle Eastern country, Qatar (which is best known for its large reserves of oil and high standard of living). Kick-off will happen on the 20th of November and the games will continue until the 18th of December.

The CEO of Multichoice’s Connected Video division came forward to speak about Showmax Pro streaming the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their plan to provide their users with the highest quality content while they enjoy the games:

“We built Showmax Pro with our football-mad continent in mind. We became the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and created the lowest data streaming option on the continent. Now we are gearing up for the world’s greatest sports spectacle, which deserves to be seen in the best quality possible, so we’re delighted to introduce 4K for the first time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar™. The 4K stream will have up to 50 frames per second (fps) double the standard 25fps we currently offer.”

Promises from Showmax Pro

Phahle was asked a couple more questions and stated that in addition to the 4K (which will consume 90MB of data per minute) and HD options, users with slower wi-fi would have the options of Low, Data Saving and Max Data Saving modes and be able to pick the ideal resolution and streaming option so that they won’t miss any part of the games.

She has also confirmed that Showmax Pro users with devices such as AndroidTV, Explora Ultra, Smart TVs, Streama and tvOS would be able to stream the matches from the site as well if the devices that they owned can handle an output of 4K.

Soccer fans everywhere are excited about the upcoming games and can’t wait to cheer for their team with their family and friends while enjoying the HD quality service offered by Showmax.

Will you be watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Showmax Pro?