Earlier this month, Warner Bros dropped Ben Affleck’s Air (2023), and the film was a hit with audiences and critics alike. It tells the tale of how the Air Jordan came to be due to a Nike employee striking a business deal with Michael Jordan. Of course, the film is based on true events as it is a biographical sports drama; however, Michael Jordan was not involved in the film’s production. Despite this, Affleck met up with the basketball player multiple times, with Jordan offering his opinion and suggestions on much of the film’s development. Ultimately, finding a negative review for the film is difficult. So, should Air get a sequel?

Of course, with the compelling storytelling and Ben Affleck’s awesome directorial talent, it would only make sense that people want to see more. However, while it is apparent that the film should get a sequel, it opens a whole new can of worms. For example, the film ended on a pretty conclusive note, making it difficult to see where a sequel would lead regarding the plot. In addition, a sequel might not reach the same level of success as the first film. So how would one go about giving fans what they want?

What Would the Plot of the Air Sequel Be?

Considering the film’s name is derived from Michael Jordan’s line of sneakers, it would only make sense that the second film sticks to the same premise. However, we have already seen the ‘origin story’ of the Air Jordan, and how it came to be a huge success. Furthermore, at the end of Air, we get an epilogue which reveals how the sales of the Air Jordan surpassed the $3 million sales threshold that Nike CEO, Phil Knight, had in mind. So, essentially, it was a happy ending for all parties involved, leaving no room for a possible sequel.

However, this does not necessarily mean that a sequel will not work. There are a few aspects the film can pick up from Michael Jordan’s life. For example, what was Jordan’s life like following the deal he struck with Nike? Did his life change for better or for worse? In fact, various collaborations have been made with large brands and celebrities not long after the Air Jordan debuted. To illustrate, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 that released in 2005 and only saw 72 pairs made. Or the Eminem x Air Jordan 4 release for the rapper’s Encore album. Each of these collabs could make for a great story.

Which Cast Members Should Return?

Another reason the film ended up being such a huge success was because of its star-studded cast. Not only did Ben Affleck direct the movie, but he also starred in it as Phil Knight. Matt Damon starred as our titular character, Sonny Vaccaro, while we also saw the talents of Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis. The chances of some of these characters returning for a sequel would make a lot of sense. However, there are also some cast members who we might not see grace our screens again. Of course, a sequel would mean many new faces, as there is a good chance we would see what came next in the Nike-Jordan brand deal and how it affected both the Jordan family and the Nike company.

But we definitely can expect Ben Affleck to reprise his role alongside Matt Damon and Viola Davis. Even if we do not see some of the other cast members return; indeed, the titular characters from the first film would suffice. And this also leaves room for other incredible actors to join the cast.

