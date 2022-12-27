Following consistent problems with the She-Hulk character, Crystal Dynamics intends to entirely scrap the character from the roster for Marvel’s Avengers. The popular game developer has run into too many problems in their mission to add her character to the game. She was a crucial character whose lack of presence was felt wholly. However, many leaks about the character plagued the team at Crystal Dynamics. It impacted production considerably as quite a bit of work still needed to be done.

RELATED: The She-Hulk Finale Almost Shocked Us With A Different Bruce Banner

The attorney-turned-Hulk recently saw the release of her 9-episode-long tv show produced by Marvel Studios. The show was met with praise from critics even though it had some flaws pointed out. And this is good because the MCU is in desperate need of more female heroes. However, in the gaming world, She-Hulk has yet to have as much success at making her debut in-game due to schedule changes, leaks, delays, and accidental confirmations.

There is a Lack of Funds and Manpower

Besides the leaks on the character that were released as early as 2021 (some of which even revealed the voice actress who would be playing the Gamma-induced lawyer as Krizia Bajos), there was an active strategy the studio was attempting to follow. Unfortunately, this meant that production had to be paused as an in-house shift occurred under the design lead, Brian Waggoner.

But then further circumstances prevented production from resuming. The goal was for the studio to wait until they had enough funding and staffing to cover such a large-scale production. Marvel Avenger’s leaker, Miller Ross, explains that they intended to resume work on the character once they had gathered enough resources, staffing and funds to support development for the original gameplay and have it be actually good. He goes on further to say that after a period of smaller content drops, and onboarding improvement to gain capital for the production, it inevitably did not turn out this way for the team.

Other Characters Also Had To Be Developed

Due to budget shortages, the production of the character was even further delayed. The She-Hulk character was supposed to debut in-game in 2021, but she has yet to see the screen due to constant delays, which led to the decision to cut her completely. This meant that funds and resources were then put into the development of another female character and the improvement of the game’s multiplayer mode. But Ross expressed concern about the game’s future and success as it already has a low player count.

The reason behind the removal of She-Hulk from the roster could be more severe than just one character being cut. For example, suppose one considers that Crystal Dynamics is already struggling to maintain a steady production with her character to the extent that they must cut her completely. In that case, this could be detrimental to the overall game. In addition, there is also the possibility of more significant characters being cut from the game.

RELATED: The People Upset About She-Hulk Twerking Are Total Clowns

Would you like to see She-Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers?