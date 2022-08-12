District 9 lead actor Sharlto Copley says that filming for the movie’s sequel could commence in the next year as both he and director Neill Blomkamp have been busy working on District 10.

It has been more than a decade since District 9 was released, and finally, actor Sharlto Copley has provided a pretty promising update on the development of a sequel to the movie, District 10, sharing that both he and director Neill Blomkamp have written a draft of the script. In an interview with Post Credit Podcast, Copley offered some insight into the direction and themes of the sequel that will be included, even stating that they are hoping to begin filming for the project in a year or so.

“EXCLU: Sharlto Copley confirms a ‘District 9’ sequel is in the works and that he’s involved in the project. He and director Neill Blomkamp are currently trading script drafts back-and-forth.” –@PostCredPod

Copley shared, “Yeah, man, we’ve been working. I did a draft, I sent it back to him. He’s done a draft. It’s like just tiring to find the right sort of story. There were some things going on socio-politically that he [director Neill Blomkamp] felt maybe timing-wise he didn’t want to go immediately. So maybe in like a year, year-and-a-half [we’ll begin filming]. He wants to have something to say.”

District 10

District 9 had a somewhat cliffhanger ending that left it open to almost any direction for a sequel, and more recently Blomkamp has provided several updates, revealing his plans for the sequel to reflect a particular topic from American history.

“That script continues to be written. It’s looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just making a sequel. There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, It continues to be developed and it’s getting a lot closer.” The director has stated that “I am still working on it [District 10] …the answer is it’s within the near future.”

The first movie is considered a modern sci-fi classic and by far the best work to come out of the director and production group. Fans are desperately hoping that the sequel, District 10, will live up to the legacy that they have created.

District 9

District 9 was released in 2009 and utilizes found-type footage in the form of fictional interviews, news footage, videos from surveillance cameras as well as more traditional sequences which kick off in an alternate 1982 in South Africa, where a giant extra-terrestrial spaceship arrives and is hovering over the city of Johannesburg. A population of sick and malnourished insectoid aliens is discovered barely surviving on the ship and are subsequently moved and confined to an internment camp, District 9.

The story then leaps forward by 20 years to find that the ship is still hovering over the city and the insectoids are still interred in the district, but the government decides to relocate the aliens to another camp. It is then that the story jumps into action as one of the aliens known as Christopher Johnson crosses paths with bureaucrat Wikus van der Merwe. In a thrilling series of events, Wikus finds himself transformed into an alien by the end of the movie with Christopher promising to return and cure him in three years.

Written by Neill Blomkamp (also stood in as the director) and Terri Tatchell and produced by Peter Jackson and Carolynne Cunningham, the movie starred actors like Sharlto Copley, David James, and Jason Cope as alien Christopher Johnson.

