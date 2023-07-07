After the stunning success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fans have eagerly been waiting for some kind of update on the as-yet-untitled sequel, Shang-Chi 2, but to no avail. Luckily for fans, Simu Liu might have unintentionally (or intentionally) given us an update on when we can expect the next movie.

Marvel has been keeping any information on Shang-Chi 2 tight to their chest. One thing that has been confirmed, however, is that director Destin Daniel Cretton, the great mind behind the first film, has been asked to return for the sequel and will also be stepping into helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (expected in 2026).

Some actors have already been confirmed as part of the sequel, including Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Simu Liu and Tony Leung Chiu-wai. But most rumours floating around about the upcoming film are exactly that, rumours. This means that we have to take anything we see that hasn’t been confirmed with a pinch of salt.

Delays in the Marvel Universe

Many schedules have been repeatedly pushed back in the last couple of months, and it isn’t due to anything happening in Marvel but rather because of outside factors. The Writers Guild of America is still embroiled in ongoing strikes, further pushing deadlines for many movies in Hollywood and delaying schedules worldwide. There has been talk that the Screen Actors Guild might join the fight, which would only create more delays for production companies like Marvel.

While there have been delays, and little information shared, it has yet to stop fans from being hopeful that they will see Shang-Chi 2 sooner rather than later.

An unexpected update came to fans through Simu Liu’s new Threads account. If you have yet to hear, many celebrities are hopping over to Threads, which is expected to be a top competitor to Twitter.

In a post, Simu Liu approached his fans with the opportunity of an AMA. “[A]sk me anything threads edition?”

One fan, adam-goodwin, was quick on the all, asking for updates on Shang-Chi 2. “What’s the status on Shang Chi 2?”

Liu responded with a small but hopeful update without giving too much away. “[I W]as told it would follow [A]vengers, but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control L hope to have more concrete news to share soon.”

Although there are no details on those circumstances, we can assume that the strikes are causing a fair amount of issues with the film.

Considering the film is tentatively slated for release after Avengers, we might know more in 2026. However, it could only be after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Considering the same director is helming Shang-Chi 2 and Kang Dynasty, we hope to see Shang-Chi 2 in 2026 rather than 2027. It’s also possible that the two might tie together in ways we never expected.

Are you excited about Shang-Chi 2?