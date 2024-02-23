Summary:

Musicals, some people enjoy them, others despise them. It’s hard to hate on them when they tackle the 40th Anniversary of Dragon Ball’s debut. The Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili had a New Year’s Gala for the Chinese Year of the Dragon, and a Dragon Ball live show dance and musical production was one of the highlights of the extravaganza.

Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Celebrated With Live Show

In celebration of Dragon Ball’s 40th Anniversary, the Chinese dance troupe O-Dog performed onstage and presented a fusion of acting, dancing and singing, bringing some of our most beloved Dragon Ball Characters like Goku, Vegeta, and Tien Shinhan to life. The event was live-streamed by Bilibili and drew an astounding 350 million viewers. We’re sure most of those were to see Dragon Ball characters brought to life in a live show.

O-Dog’s performance features simulated fight sequences between Goku, Tien Shinhan and Vegeta; the latter had a brilliant light show with onstage Kamehameha’s, leaving the audience mad with excitement. The show became more exciting with another brilliant light show engulfing the fight between Majin Buu, Goku, and Vegeta, who fusion danced into Vegito as they fought Buu, one of their most battle-hardened foes.

O-Dog’s dancing was a bit much for some (more fighting), but hey, this event was meant to celebrate the pop culture ties between East and West. The event also celebrated Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Tom and Jerry, and Harry Potter. If there is one cultural connection to avert World War III and ease the tensions between China and the States, it must be Dragon Ball. The event organisers did more for peace by staging a DBZ-themed production than any politician ever could.

East and West

Mixing the Eastern anime of Dragon Ball with Western hip-hop dance routines is strange, but that’s precisely what O-Dog did for the live show. As their name suggests, the Chinese troupe mixes Eastern and Western rap-inspired dance moves and music to create a fusion similar to Goku and Vegeta and show how easily friction and tensions between nations can be smoothed over with hip-hop and Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball has an enormous following in China. Their enthusiasm for the series is only matched by the zeal Western audiences have for the franchise. It’s easy for Westerners to forget that Dragon Ball is big worldwide, especially in China. Creating an English version of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z almost erases the notion that these shows are of Asian origin.

Events like these are a chance for Western audiences to see how intense the love for Dragon Ball is in other parts of the world. Especially seeing images from China that celebrate the same things we love; it’s not often that we see such images.

Dragon Ball might be 40, but the series is gearing up to relaunch a new anime series called Dragon Ball Daima. This live performance was just for franchise fans who need to whet their appetite while waiting for Dragon Ball Daima to be released in 2024.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball live show?