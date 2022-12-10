If you are part of the niche geek society that has been wondering what The Avengers would look like if it were directed by the American director Wes Anderson in an 80s style, a Twitter user has come to answer your prayers. Anderson is known for The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch. If you have seen either of these, you will have a pretty good idea of what to expect. It’s both better than and just what you were expecting.

Midjourney and digiguru

A Twitter user named digiguru, a self-professed AI art enthusiast, has taken to social media to share the pictures they created using Midjourney alpha V4. So for anyone struggling to imagine what Wes Anderson’s 80s Avengers could have been, now we have something to work off of. The results turned out to be interesting, to say the least. However, while it proves how far AI-based image generators have come, it still needs some help sometimes.

We Have A Hulk

The 80s Wes Anderson Avengers stunning if you take a quick look at them, but if you look closely at some more complex things like eye proportion and hands, we can see where the AI stumbles. Nevertheless, the images are absolutely stunning.

First, Captain Marvel, dressed in her 1980s-inspired uniform, is a vision of beauty. If you look at it with a magnifying glass, you might find some issues, but it’s one of the best images of the bunch.

Another great one is the rendition of the Hulk. You’ll have to forgive my pun, but he looks incredible.

Groot is arguably the cutest of the bunch, with a little hedge-like afro going there, Midjourney rendered him perfectly. In Captain America’s image set, we notice a couple more problems. Still, nothing compared to Thor’s (we will get to that later). Captain America’s hair is odd, changing from his sideburns to the mop of curls on the back. His hair is nothing compared to what is happening in the eyes of the lady standing next to him.

Ahh. Thor. The perplexed look on his face is perfect for the character Chris Hemsworth portrays in Avengers and his standalone movies. The other characters depicted in the scene look like they could be Asgardians. Still, if you look closely at his hands, he seems to have a few too many fingers, but that’s nothing compared to the lady sitting next to him.

I’m not going to start on this one, it’s meant to be an older version of Ant-Man, but I could be wrong. But his eyes…

All jokes about the hands and the eye proportion aside, Iron Man looks perfect. If you were to think of a metal suit that would have been made during the 1980s, how awkward and inarticulate that would be. It looks this way while also looking high-tech at the same time. What a perfect rendition.

The image of Black Panther is almost reverent compared to the others. He looks nothing short of spectacular in this image.

The last two images bring me an unimaginable amount of joy. This image of Thanos sitting behind a desk with goblin-like ears, possibly doing paperwork, is the best thing I have seen in a while.

Also, this image of what looks like Rocket Racoon and his whole family is fantastic. Altogether, these images could have been something out of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy or Doctor Who. Two sci-fi legends of the past.

It’s important to remember that Midjourney V4 only opened their alpha testing a few weeks ago, meaning that digiguru could achieve all of this with alpha-level AI image rendering. The programme seems to quickly be improving its understanding of the prompts it is given, scene composition (I mean, just look at the lunch that Thor and the Asgardians have on offer), object proportion (with a bit of a learning curve when it comes to hands) as well as detailing. AI has clearly come a really long way.

What do you think of digiguru’s The Avengers by Wes Anderson?