Last time, we covered TeaserPlay’s rendition of Breaking Bad in Unreal Engine 5, which had a very GTA-like feel to it. This time, the YouTuber has gone to work rendering Westeros, as well as some characters, and even dragons, in an attempt to shower viewers with what could come to life if a studio gave the concept a chance. Is this the Game of Thrones video game fans always wanted?

RELATED: TeaserPlay Makes Amazing GTA-Type Breaking Bad Game Trailer

Released on the 9th of September, 2022, and currently sitting at just over 588k views, TeaserPlay has gone to work once again, this time imagining the world of Game of Thrones as an open-world video game in Unreal Engine 5, calling it “A Dream That Could Come True”.

“Have you ever considered a Game of Thrones video game? Undoubtedly all the gamers who saw that show imagined the game. We tried to make this dream a reality with the help of the most advanced Unreal Engine feature such as ray tracing, screen-space reflections, Lumen, [and] Nanite, hope you enjoy!”

Thankfully, they did clarify that it was not an official HBO product and that it is “just a concept – fanmade trailer to show the power of Unreal Engine 5 and we have no plans to release this” and that they had a little help with the character scenes by using the ones from Real-Time Studios work on YOOZOO Games’ Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming video game.

RELATED: Fan-Made GTA: San Andreas Remake Will Blow Your Mind

Just like last time, the trailer used cleverly clipped sound bites and lines from the show itself to go with the beautiful scenes that they managed to make. Soaring over King’s Landing, Winterfell, and the glossy halls of the throne room that houses the terrifying Iron Throne, we get a sneak peek at the stunning character model for John snow, complete with his curly black hair, and the worried look on his face.

Sitting next to him is the beautiful Sansa Stark in the gloomy halls of Winterfell. Of course, Cersei Lannister held onto the Iron Throne with white knuckles, so we find her sitting on it, her stern expression perfectly moulded in the Unreal Engine 5 rendering. And her brother, Jaime Lannister, is never far from her if they can help it, and his roguishly handsome features are well translated into the platform.

While Daenerys Stormborn is beautifully translated into the concept trailer for the Game of Thrones video game, I think here is where the character models suffered a little. The other characters were immaculately translated into the game, while she didn’t quite look like Emilia Clarke, and the concept fell short when it came to the dragons, although who could blame them? I can’t even draw a dragon, let alone render and animate one, so I’m not one to talk. As soon as the dragons were introduced, however, the trailer felt more like Skyrim than it did like Game of Thrones.

But altogether, the trailer is beautiful. TeaserPlay has definitely managed it again and considering they aren’t actually making a Game of Thrones video game, a few kinks here and there aren’t too bad. With sound from the series and a soundtrack to match, beautiful lighting and reflection effects, it did the job of imagining Game of Thrones as a video game.

RELATED: Video Game Film Adaptations Are The New Comic Book Movies

Would you want to play a Game of Thrones video game?