The snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War is an event that has had the largest impact on the MCU since Loki’s invasion with the help of the Chitauri (introduced Earth to the rest of the universe and brought in two of the infinity stones). We saw its smaller effects, like certain characters losing their loved ones while they were missing in action (Monica and Yelena), and its larger effect like how the Avengers’ time-travelling adventures sparked the events of Loki. As Marvel slowly builds up towards Avengers: Secret Wars and the fight against Kang and his variants, it’s setting the groundwork for a film that could have as big of an impact on the MCU as the snap, if not bigger.

RELATED: If True, Spider-Man 4 Finally Has A Surprising MCU Release Date

Let’s take a look at what Avengers: Secret Wars could mean for the rest of the MCU.

What Happens in the Comics?

In the 2015 Secret Wars storyline fans read as all the universes throughout the multiverse were wiped out except for 616 and 1610 and Doctor Doom decided to just create a new reality where there was one Earth and it had a couple of different domains and kingdoms operating on it at once.

While something similar to this could definitely happen, the writers of Avengers: Secret Wars would have to adjust the events to suit the characters that are already currently in the MCU, or they’re going to have to introduce a lot of new characters very quickly without overwhelming fans or doing any characters an injustice.

How Will The Film Influence the Future?

If the executives and showrunners at Marvel decide to have Avengers: Secret Wars follow the storyline as closely as they can, MCU fans are going to have to be prepared for the large level of chaos coming their way.

With all the characters that have already been introduced into the MCU thus far (including a couple of monsters that were unexpected yet managed to fit into everything) and the many, many universes that are present outside of the sacred timeline with many different variants and versions of those characters, such as the zombies in What If…? or even evil variants of beloved characters (to all those calling for Tony Stark to come back, be careful what you wish for), there could be so much happening in Avengers: Secret Wars that fans might not be able to keep up with everything coming at them.

On the other hand, the events of Secret Wars could lead to Battleworld, though this would make life a lot more difficult for the people living on Earth 616 (do you ever wonder what their insurance plans must look like?).

Avengers: Secret Wars could definitely be chaos, but there’s still plenty of time for Marvel to make sure that the chaos makes sense in the MCU.

RELATED: Thanos Is Still The Best And Most Powerful MCU Villain

Are you looking forward to the impact Avengers: Secret Wars will have on the rest of the MCU?