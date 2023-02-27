Playing a man with neurofibromatosis in A24’s upcoming film A Different Man, Sebastian Stan has shocked fans with his prosthetics. With not much information released about the movie outside of the cast and plot, it looks to be a promising project. The actor has seen much activity on the scene of indie films, with this being his third entry within the genre. The character Sebastian plays will require him to work with extensive makeup and prosthetics to perfect the role. Spotted on the film set in full prosthetics, the actor was unrecognizable.

A Different Man follows the story of Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis who must undergo reconstructive surgery for his face. Within the film, a play will be performed based on Edward’s life, and the man grows obsessed with the actor playing his character in the stage performance. Based on Stan’s fantastic makeup work and the strong crew behind the project, the film is expected to be good. As for why you are here, who was responsible for Sebastian’s transformation?

Where can fans See Sebastian Stan’s transformation?

On Sebastian Stan’s official Instagram account, the actor shared a photo of what Edward’s character will look like. The post was one of his more recent, made in June 2022. And with his account seeing well over 9 million followers, the post has already hit over four hundred thousand likes. The comment saw a mixed reaction from fans regarding the film and the genetic disorder, but the overall response was absolute shock.

Many comments mentioned how they felt an actor with the disorder should play Edward’s character. This is understandable, as only someone who has genuinely lived with neurofibromatosis could sell the condition’s difficulties on screen. Other comments consisted of gratitude for the representation, stating that they felt seen with this film. They also mentioned that living with a genetic disorder is extremely difficult, with something as simple as making friends becoming near impossible.

Who Was Responsible for Sebastian’s Astonishing Transformation?

In the Instagram post that Sebastian shared, he credited the prosthetics to Mike Marino. As a famous American makeup artist, Marino saw his career kick off when he worked on the set of The Hunger Games Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014). He also was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Coming 2 America (2021) but did not win. Other reputable films that he has worked on include Black Swan (2010), The Dead Don’t Die (2019), and Joker (2019). The artist recently received critical acclaim for his work on The Batman (2022). This was for his ability to turn Collin Pharrell into The Penguin and doing such a fantastic job that the actor was unrecognizable.

Who Else Is Working on the Film?

Outside of Sebastian’s casting as Edward, and Marino’s outstanding contributions in the makeup department, other members are working on the film. The film is being produced by A24 Studios, while Aaron Schimberg has taken up the role of writer and director for the thriller drama. In addition to Sebastian’s casting as Edward, other cast members include Renate Reinsve from The Worst Person in the World (2021) and Adam Pearson from Under the Skin (2013). Not only this, but Sebastian has taken up the role of executive producer for the film, doing more than just acting.

