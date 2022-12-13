Many games get buried within the avalanche of time, especially arcade games. Sega created an eight-person experience in 1993 that followed this trend, especially once the arcade ride became discontinued. Unfortunately, the 1990s didn’t have the technology we do today; not everything survived because someone had a video of it. However, a snippet of all-but-forgotten footage has recently surfaced. This brought back some memories for some of us and showed the rest of us something we had never even heard of before: Michael Jackson’s Scramble Training Sega game.

The Game

Scramble Training is Michael Jackson’s forgotten Sega game that came out in 1993. It was initially made for the Sega World amusement parks, where players got to step into an eight-man spacecraft and become a new pilot on a training mission along with Commander Jackson, as Michael Jackson guides them through the task. Each seat has a joystick and dual buttons for players to shoot down incoming spacecraft and other obstacles. The experience was something comparable to Star Tours at Disneyland. Still, it had hydraulics that actual tech-based shooting mechanics enhanced.

The footage was lost to the world because the game no longer exists, and all vestiges were confined to shaky camcorder footage. That is, at least until the original master of the footage was miraculously found at a flea market in the UK, actually a car boot sale by a relative of a former employee of Sega Amusements Europe.

A D-2 digital tape labelled “Sega AS-1 (Michael Jackson Vers)” was found on sale by a relative of a collector without them even knowing what it was. Once they discovered what they had seen, they uploaded it to YouTube for all Michael Jackson fans to enjoy.

Sega

The King of Pop had a strong relationship with Sega, as they had worked together a few times throughout his lifetime. They collaborated to create Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker, a game series based on his movie. Two games were released for arcades and described as ‘beat ’em up’ games. Michael also joined Sega to work on the soundtrack for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the 1994 game which is recognized for his involvement.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to enjoy the game experience anymore. Still, now that footage of Scramble Training has been uploaded to YouTube, we can at least experience clips of Michael Jackson leading players through the spacecraft-shooting experience.

There are several things to be thankful for in seeing this footage in this day and age. First, it is incredible that this collector found this footage, and instead of hoarding it for themselves, or releasing it on a pay-per-view site, releasing it on a free site like YouTube is fantastic of them. Secondly, the fact that they could find the Scramble Training footage at all and that the tape survived the passage of time is something special.

