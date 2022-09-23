Take a tour of the nightmarish world of Scorn in the latest gameplay trailer.

It has been a while since we have seen any original work based on the magnificent and captivating imagery that H.R. Giger created. Most of them were based on the widely loved franchise Alien. But this upcoming game, Scorn, has less to do with the xenomorph and is more inspired by the purity of the biomechanical artform.

The latest 8-minute trailer of Scorn gameplay is an introductory sequence where players wake up on the floor of this strange biomechanical world, immediately confronted with puzzles that they don’t understand and need to come back to solve. The studio mentioned that they loved the idea of having their players thrown straight into their game so, without any hints or assistance, players have to figure out how to navigate this biological-mechanical labyrinth.

RELATED: 10 Nightmarish Facts About H R Giger, The Father of Xenomorphs

The Scorn gameplay trailer is incredibly atmospheric, with the ominous hum of machinery and derelict winds adding to the reality of the world players find themselves in. The game is stunning, in a grotesque way, with grand open chasms, rooms that make no sense but also make lots of sense, and the sounds of the flesh-meets-machine environment add to a level of discomfort difficult to match.

Possibly the most interesting and disturbing part is the way players have to solve puzzles, by connecting themselves to the machinery and becoming the synergy between biological and machine. Not to mention using pods of writhing humans that are deformed and moaning to help solve puzzles as well. The Scorn gameplay trailer gives just enough gooey snippets to make the impending fight for survival that much more thrilling.

Scorn is one of the most atmospheric-looking first-person horror adventure games that have been seen this year. This game is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and sombre tapestries of biomechanical engineering. In fact, it is so heavily inspired by the work of H.R. Giger, one might think that the legendary artist had stepped out of the grave just to help on the project. The beautiful but horrifying environment is a character in and of itself, and truly feels alive, but in an unsettling way.

Watch the trailer below.

Scorn is designed around the idea of being “thrown into the world”. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like (or rather nightmarish) world, players will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion where players will need to solve puzzles and meet characters that help knit together this incredibly detailed world.

In each area, players will acquire different skills, new weapons, and various strange tools and items that become incorporated with their form to better equip them for dealing with the insane task of surviving in this biomechanical labyrinth. And yes, there are Giger-inspired monsters in this world as well, it’s not just an atmospheric exploration game after all.

RELATED: Ridley Scott’s Prometheus: Amazing Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Founded in 2013 by a group of highly motivated individuals, Ebb Software is a development group with the sole purpose of creating a different breed of video games, with Keplar Interactive on their side publishing the game. And from the Scorn gameplay trailer that they have just released, they have done just that. Boasting fifty full-time team members and a handful of freelance artists working with them, they have worked tirelessly to bring us this amazing gaming experience.

Scorn is being released on October 21st, 2022, and any Alien or H.R. Giger fan should seriously consider giving it a look if they can stomach the grotesque conjunction between flesh and machine.

Tell us, are you excited by the Scorn gameplay trailer?