Hollywood has tried to bring the Terminator franchise back several times with varying degrees of success. Though the three separate film iterations and the entire season of the television series were good, they never caught on. However, recently there have been talks about a potential Terminator reboot… again.

James Cameron, who developed the premise of Terminator from a fever dream, initially directed the Terminator franchise before he passed it over to others. It follows the story of a cyborg assassin who is sent back in time to kill the mother of John Conner, the man who will save humanity from the hostile AI in a post-apocalyptic future Skynet. Fortunately for the human of the future, Skynet and the Terminators have never successfully killed Sarah Conner, and so the future, though bleak, has always been safe.

Hints From James Cameron

While promoting Avatar: The Way of Water on the Smartless podcast, James Cameron hinted that there might be talks focused on a potential reboot of the Terminator franchise. He said:

“If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”

Why Terminator: Dark Fate Didn’t Work

James Cameron was one of the producers that worked on Terminator: Dark Fate. While it might have been a good film, it fell a bit flat reasonably quickly. Cameron himself has said that the movie probably would have done better if they hadn’t brought in the original actors:

“The movie could have survived having Linda (Hamilton) in it. I think it could have survived having Arnold (Schwarzenegger) in it, but when you put Linda and Arnold in it and then, you know, she’s 60-something, he’s 70-something, all of a sudden it wasn’t your Terminator movie, it wasn’t even your dad’s Terminator movie, it was your granddad’s Terminator movie.”

Though the film might not have done as well as its creators expected, Terminator: Dark Fate wasn’t a complete failure. It received several positive reviews from critics who praised it for succeeding in making the franchise pop when the last three instalments had failed. In a review from the entertainment site IGN, it was stated that the film was “a suitable closing chapter for the original two films and a possible gateway to exciting new chapters ahead.”

What Does the Terminator Reboot Discussion Mean for Fans?

The last film in the sci-fi franchise Cameron directed was Terminator 2: Judgement Day. It was definitely one of the better films/storylines, as it gave us more insight into the future of humanity and the actual creation of Skynet.

If the Terminator reboot is given the go-ahead and Cameron is allowed to explore his idea further, fans will finally get the answers to any questions about the AI and how it works.

James Cameron Thinks He Inadvertently Caused Terminator: Dark Fate To Fail

There could be many reasons for the failure of a movie that was so well set up for success, and James Cameron, the producer of the film, seems to think that he was the reason why the film was a failure.

He seems to think that the failure of the movie is all his fault. When he returned to the franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton also returned for the last movie. At the time, it had seemed like the perfect way to bring life back into the franchise after the lacklustre sequel that it had had.

During an interview with Deadline, Cameron owned up to being part of the reason for the movie’s disappointing box office turnout. He started with, “I think the problem, and I’m going to wear this one, is that I refused to do it without Arnold.” At the time, one of the other producers had been against the idea of Schwarzenegger’s involvement, but that didn’t sit right with Cameron.

“Arnold and I have been friends for 40 years and I could hear it, and it would go like this: ‘Jim, I can’t believe you’re making a Terminator movie without me.’”

Because Cameron was insistent that Schwarzenegger should return, the other producer insisted that Linda Hamilton should return as well. Cameron believes that having either one of them return at the time would have made the movie awesome, but believed that having both of them return at the same time spelt the end for the franchise, ageing it and making it seem dated, as both actors are well into their 60s.

The producers couldn’t see the problem at the time and even loved it. Later, Cameron came to realize that the film failed due to their own short-sightedness and that they “got a little high on our own supply and I think that’s the lesson there.”

No Sequel

The movie was set up for an amazing future, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The film was a box office disaster, losing $ 123 million in the process of its failure. It only beat its budget by $61 million at the box office alone, which really doesn’t bode well for a film. The film was originally meant to be the first of a new reboot trilogy, but after the failure that it experienced, it probably won’t have a sequel green-lit anytime soon.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day was so good that James Cameron kind of set himself and anyone who tried to follow in his footsteps for failure. It was almost impossible to successfully make a follow-up, although they did try, time and time again. It seems that Terminator has seen its own judgement day, and the franchise may be done for now. Well, in a way. Cameron still thinks there might be some other areas to explore.

If you were looking forward to another movie, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. None of us is excited to see the end of a franchise, but unfortunately, all good things have to end eventually. If they are going to another one, it likely won’t be under the helm of James Cameron, and won’t see any of our favourite characters returning. It would have to be a true reboot of the Terminator franchise.

