San Diego Comic-Con returns again this year with exciting news and trailers about big blockbusters and fandom projects, including Dungeons and Dragons, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, DC and all franchises in between. The in-person panels have been packed with fans from across the world meeting their favourite stars and enjoying the oh-so-many trailers! Luckily, you don‘t have to sit in Hall H to see them. Here we’ve put together a running list with the most eye-opening trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

The next D&D movie trailer looks fantastic, which is possibly one of the best surprises to come out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves teaser trailer offers a sneak peek at the feel of the new adaptation, which appears to be lighter-hearted than fans had anticipated. The mythical creatures, people, and places that are displayed in the trailer were all thoughtfully chosen for the benefit of the franchise’s ardent followers. The filmmakers have fulfilled the demands of the most ardent fans while also encouraging new viewers to experience an incredible fantasy adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer

We’re growing more eager for The Lord of the Rings prequel series as Amazon Prime Video continues to show us more and more of The Rings of Power. This includes more details about Middle-Earth in the Second Age, including the locations of the Dwarves, Elves, Hobbits, and humans, are revealed in the most recent San Diego Comic-Con 2022 trailers. It also gives us our first look at Sauron.

Tales of The Walking Dead Trailer

It really seems like The Walking Dead is the new CSI. While many of us have stopped watching a long time ago, AMC continues to output more spin-off shows and movies. Tales of the Walking Dead, which arrives on August 14, 2022, stars Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Parker Posey. The synopsis reads: “6 different stories. 1 Dead world.”

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, AMC also announced that the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira Make movie which focuses on Rick Grimes and Michonne will now be turned into a TV show spin-off instead.

Disney+’s I Am Groot Trailer

I Am Groot, one of the newest Marvel Disney+ shows, follows Baby Groot (voiced once again by Vin Diesel) as he embarks on a series of adorable adventures on a planet teeming with even tinier adorable creatures.

This is easily one of the cutest trailers revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer

If Teen Wolf is your vibe, you’ll be happy to know there’s a feature film on the way — and it will feature all your favourite characters from the show. Simply titled Teen Wolf: The Movie, this was one of the first trailers released during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer

A National Treasure show without Nicolas Cage? Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has taken a very different approach with the franchise, ditching the films for a youthful TV series on Disney+ instead. The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 teaser trailer introduces us to the new face of treasure hunting: Lisette Olivera’s Jess Morales (any relation to Miles Morales?).

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Trailer

If you’re looking for a Marvel animation series with an impressive voice cast, look no further. Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cobie Smulders, Craig Robinson, Indya Moore, May Calamawy, Method Man, Wesley Snipes, Laurence Fishburne, Diamond White and astronaut Dr Mae Jemison. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is coming in 2023 to Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer

During the Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the first trailer from Chad Stahelski’s John Wick Chapter 4 (in theatres on March 24, 2023) arrived. As expected, the footage showcases Keanu Reeves’ Wick training and beating up a wide variety of goons.

This article is developing. We’ll continue to add more San Diego Comic-Con 2022 trailers as the weekend continues. Black Adam and Shazam! 2 trailers are expected later today.