Back in 2020, Samsung launched the last of the Galaxy Note range. Having said goodbye to the popular phablet, the brand replaced the annual release slot with its foldable range of smartphones. In 2021, it launched the third iteration of the series. Fast-forward to 2022 and now in a regular Q2 (August) release slot, Samsung has launched the fourth-iteration Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones in South Africa.

Next-Generation Foldables: Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4

It’s hard to believe that the range of foldable Galaxy smartphones is already in its fourth iteration. Samsung ushers in the next generation of foldable technology with the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4. The range is the ultimate productivity tool while immersing users in entertainment and creating content.

To enhance your multitasking experience, the Fold4 is complete with S Pen to enable on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

Both devices feature an improved battery life, boosted in part thanks to the 4,400mAh on the Fold4 and 3,700mAh on the Flip4.

The new range also brings with it a new manufacturing process and materials. Materials used also include repurposed fishnets as part of the component composition.

Added to their flexibility of use, both smartphones also carry an IPX8 rating, which provides water resistance, submerged in up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. For further protection for any environment, both devices also have the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection along with an aircraft-grade strength Armor Aluminium protection.

Specifications

The latest range of foldable smartphones has seen some slight enhancements regarding specifications. However, where specifications remain the same, such as the screen size, Samsung has reduced the bezel, adding to the next-generation updates.

Here’s a full rundown of the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 devices:

Galaxy Z Fold4 Galaxy Z Flip4 Interior Display 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Exterior Display 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 1.9″ AMOLED Protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/1TB 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 50MP main; 12MP ultrawide; 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) 12MP main; 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 10MP (exterior), 4MP (under-display) 10MP (exterior) Battery 4,400mAh 3,700mAh Dimensions 155.1×67.1×15.8mm 84,9×71,9×17,1mm Weight 261g 187g

Announcing the New Galaxy Watch5 and Buds2 Pro

Samsung has also launched an update to its ongoing series for the Galaxy Watch5 and the Buds2 Pro.

The new Galaxy Watch5 brings with it a revamped design as well as improved battery life. The screen is larger for better viewing and interaction. Its larger titanium case and sapphire glass display allow for a larger battery to be fitted, giving users that extended use. In addition to this, it now also supports fast-charging capabilities, reaching a 45% charge in just 30 minutes.

As for the Buds2 Pro, it adds to the lineup of ANC earbuds in the Samsung range. It features an improved driver, a smaller 5.3mm tweeter to pair alongside the 10mm woofer within each earbud. This is down from 6.5mm and 11mm in the previous model. Other features include 360° 3D audio as well as IPX7 water-resistant buds.

The Buds2 Pro will have an 8-hour playback time, with a total of just under 30 hours with the charging case. It will be available in various colours, including Zenith Gray, Bora Purple and Zenith White.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 Pricing & Availability

In South Africa, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available at R37 999 (cost pending), while the Galaxy Z Flip4 will retail for R21 999 (cost pending). The Watch5 will retail for R5999. Trade-in up to R10,000 on existing Samsung Galaxy devices and competitor brands, or up to R400pm on contract.

The Flip4 will be available in Bora Purple and Graphite, as well as new colours including Pink Gold and Blue. For the Fold4, it will be available in Grey Green, Beige and Phantom Black.

The foldable smartphones will be available for pre-order via the Samsung South Africa website from 11 August 2022 to 31 August. It will then be available for direct sale from 1 September August 2022. Pre-orders also include a 1-year free Samsung Care+ screen protection, worth R1,999.