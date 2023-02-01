The Samsung Galaxy range has been the Android OS’s forerunner for over a decade. For the majority of these years, the brand has always had a Q1 launch for its flagship smartphone. Now in its 14th iteration, the Samsung Galaxy S23 range has launched in South Africa.

A few weeks earlier than its standard launch windows, the Galaxy S23 range arrives with next-generation features. As with previous releases, there are three variants of the smartphone available. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the pinnacle Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As a result, there are various configurations for each of the three smartphones. These are listed as per the following:

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU Octa-core (x1 3.36GHz Cortex-X3 + x2 2.8GHz Cortex-A715 + x2 2.8GHz Cortex-A710 + x3 2.0GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 740 RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB OS Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ (~89.5%) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.6″ (~88.9%) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.1″ (~88.1%) Resolution 1440x3088px (501ppi) 1080x2340px (390ppi) 1080x2340px (422ppi) Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Promises Next-Generation Photography

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra adds a much-improved camera to its list of powerful hardware. It is the first Samsung smartphone to feature a 200MP primary camera as part of its quad-lens configuration. Additionally, it features an f/1.7 aperture and OIS for its new ISOCELL HP2 sensor. Samsung promised next-generation camera capabilities, allowing users to create breathtaking images that can be blown up for canvas prints and improve night and low-light photography.

The other cameras include a 12MP ultrawide lens, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with a 10x optical zoom. Additionally, it also features the marketing campaign “Space Zoom”, capable of 30x hybrid zoom and even up to 100x digital zoom.

While there have been advancements in terms of the hardware, the team has also been working to improve its software behind the technology. As a result of this, we see a host of new software features added with the new firmware (more on that below). The first is the capability to change the hue while in selfie mode, making it much more streamlined. As such, users can now do this via the effects button on the side of the screen.

With its powerful new hardware, professionals will be even more intrigued by the availability of Expert RAW image files. This allows users to capture high-quality images and save them without processing and compression. As a result, it allows for better post-editing. Furthermore, the feature will be available from the Advanced Menu in the camera app.

One UI 5.1 Brings New Features

In recent years, Samsung has been working hard to align its firmware update schedule. This was to align closer to the latest Android OS release from Google. At the end of 2022, Samsung started its rollout of One UI 5.0, its overlay of the Android 13. As such, with today’s launch, the brand has announced One UI 5.1, bringing with it a host of new features.

Collaboration is a huge part of the enhancements to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range. As a result, there has been quite a bit of enhancement added in this regard. This includes collaboration via the Notes app, inviting to shared apps, improved media sharing, seamless connectivity to your PC, as well as enhancements to the Samsung DeX operating system.

Further to this, other improvements on One UI 5.1 include Settings suggestions, Samsung Internet app improvements, a detailed Weather app, and Bixby text on calls. The Bixby text calls allow users to answer calls and communicate via text that is transcribed to and from the call without you having to speak.

Pricing and Availability of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Range

One of the key aspects of any launch is the expectation of release date and pricing. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range begins on 2 February 2023 and will start shipping at the end of February. Thereafter, units will be available in stores from 1 March 2023.

There will be quite a few options and rewards for prospective buyers during the pre-order stage, including free Buds Pro 2 and more. Additionally, users can also use the trade-in options available, including the Samsung smartphone trade-in worth R10,000.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range in South Africa is as follows: