Get ready for another season of Ryan Murphy’s Monster as the Netflix show has selected its subject for season 2. The highly anticipated second season is sure to shock audiences.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan took the world by storm when they brought their true crime anthology series to Netflix in September 2022. With the first season of the show was titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; it starred Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The series quickly become the top-watched series on the streaming platform, surpassing 1 billion views in only 60 days. Following the story of how Dahmer became one of the most notorious serial killers in America, Peters received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his performance.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the show became a commercial success. And naturally, the showrunners have now confirmed a second season for the show. But, of course, since season 1 focused on Dahmer and ended with him being convicted and ultimately passing on, they need a different case to focus on. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the second season will look at Lyle and Erik Menendez and the 1989 purposeful death of their parents, which took place in their Beverly Hills home. As such, a title for the second season and an estimated release date have been confirmed.

Who Are Lyle and Erik Menendez?

Convicted in 1996, Joseph Lyle Menéndez and Erik Galen Menéndez were American brothers who caused the deaths of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. Although they were ultimately sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole on the charge of first-degree murder, the brothers still argued their case in court. The two insisted they were subjected to years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Ultimately, the Menéndez Brothers explained they told their father they would expose his abuse, to which he threatened them.

Despite their argument that they caused the death of José out of fear of him harming them first, the prosecution argued they wanted to get their hands on his multi-million-dollar estate. The brothers were tried separately by different juries, which ended in a deadlock and essentially a mistrial. This called for a retrial where both brothers were tried by the one jury who found them guilty. Having gruesomely caused the death of their parents, the brothers lived lavishly off their father’s wealth in the months following the deaths. They led the police to believe the acts were committed while they were not home before Erik exposed Lyle and eventually turned himself in after his brother was arrested.

Will the Season 2 of Monster Be More Successful Than the First?

With all the media coverage this case took up during the 1990s, it is without a doubt that the second season will gain much attention. Numerous documentaries, films and series have been created telling the story of these brothers. And with the official announcement of the new season, Netflix released a teaser trailer with the chilling real-life 911 call of Lyle Menéndez after he caused the death of his parents. The following season’s title will be Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, set to release in 2024. So far, the trailer has over two hundred thousand views gained in just eight days since it dropped.

Should the Series Receive a Second Season?

Much of the first season was criticised for romanticising a brutal criminalsr like Jeffrey Dahmer. For months, social media platforms were divided, with many people sympathising with the criminal and feeling sad that he was caught. The other half were people disgusted by the fact that people could sympathise with Dahmer after the atrocious crimes he committed. So naturally, this raises the question of whether it would be wise for Netflix to continue a series that seemingly paints serial criminal in a good light.

While yes, the show could have done a better job of showing Dahmer’s brutal nature, it is a good thing to bring these atrocities to light. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the viewer to separate fact from fiction and realise the acts on screen happened to real people, some of whom are still suffering today. The same can be said for the actor Evan Peters, another reason why many people, especially women, became infatuated with the character. However, realising the actor is only playing a role is crucial and can prevent potentially damaging behaviour.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of the Monster anthology series?