Constant rumours are floating around about Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when new movies are coming out. The next big film that everyone is talking about is Armor Wars, a unique perspective on the Iron Man saga. The film looks at what happens when Stark Technology falls into the wrong hands and how Rhodey, a seasoned user of one of Stark’s suits, War Machine, has to pick up the pieces. So, could we be getting another unexpected villain? And is Arnold Schwarzenegger really in Armor Wars?

Rumours

Rumours started swirling this year that Arnold Schwarzenegger would appear in Armor Wars as Titanium Man, a yet unseen comic character created by Stan Lee and Don Heck. He first appeared in Tale of Suspense #69 in 1965. The character, also known as Boris Bullski, is depicted as a former agent of the KGB who thought up the brilliant idea of building a titanium suit to challenge Iron Man. He will rise to challenge Rhodey, who protects America as War Machine, also known as Iron Patriot.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the lead actor for Armor Wars, Don Cheadle, was asked about some rumours that Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear in Marvel Studio’s upcoming movie as Titanium Man are true. Cheadle was taken aback by the question, thinking it was a joke at first. The actor explained that he hadn’t even heard of Titanium Man before. In response to the question about Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in Armor Wars, Cheadle responded, “No, he, um, I don’t know about that. I’ll ask him the next time I see him.”

The Upcoming Film

Armor Wars, which may or may not star Arnold Schwarzenegger, was first announced as a Disney+ series. Still, it was later decided that the idea would be much better executed as a feature film. Nate Moore took some time to explain the change in their plans after they realized that many of their ideas were just too ambitious and big for a Disney+ show. “Our Disney+ shows are awesome, and we love them, but the budgets are not the same as the features. That’s no secret.”

What’s most exciting about the new film, for the actors involved and us, is that we get to explore characters in a way we never have before, especially Rhodey. We have only seen Cheadle’s character in interactions with Tony Stark/Iron Man or other members of the Avengers. The actor has said that he is excited for people to learn about what Rhodey is like when he is alone. He sees it as a rebirth. He is coming back to the character, but they are also exploring places they have never had the opportunity to go. “I feel like in some ways we’re just getting to know him even after all this time,” Cheadle said in a past interview.

Although Cheadle’s comments were his best efforts at a deflection, for now at least, the rumours regarding Arnold Schwarzenegger’s appearance in Armor Wars are untrue. However, we will have to wait for some trailers to see if the actor was bluffing.

Do you think Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Titanium Man will appear in Armor Wars?