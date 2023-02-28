Consumers got their first look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max when the design was leaked by @Universelce on Twitter over the weekend. Apple and device fanatics are excited by the new features and can’t wait to get their hands on the updated phone.

New Features Introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max

One of the most significant updates expected from the iPhone 15 Pro is the inclusion of a periscope lens. It will be the first iPhone to feature a periscope lens, allowing Apple to make the camera bump smaller than what can be found on other iPhones.

The bezels around the display will be slightly thinner, and the phone will have a slightly curved enclosure, which means that the transition from the front to the back of the device will be more seamless than seen in previous phones and give it a more immersive feel.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.

Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.

Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design. pic.twitter.com/d4fLOeqWSu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 25, 2023

Instead of the Lightning connector needed for every other iPhone and Apple product, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. Ice Universe has further stated that the device will use a “titanium alloy middle frame with a frosted process, ” meaning it will probably be much lighter than some other iPhones. It’s also expected to use the same capacitive buttons for the volume and power seen on other iPhone 15 models.

While the height and width of the device will be slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the thickness of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be larger, with an expected 0.4mm difference. However, if you include the camera bump in the device’s overall thickness, it’s smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It may come in the exclusive deep red colour expected for iPhone 15 Pro devices.

Users’ Response to the Design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple users seem excited about the design leak. Some are voicing their appreciation for the new periscope lens and the weight difference that’ll come with the use of a titanium alloy rather than stainless steel. Others comment on the size variation and whether the leaked phone will be branded as a Pro Max or an Ultra because of the design difference.

There are a few that aren’t particularly interested and claim that the design of the new iPhone Pro Max isn’t different enough from the device’s predecessors to inspire any excitement in them. One or two joked that they’d need to start working out to hold the new phone because it looked like it was going to be quite top-heavy.

Overall the response to the new iPhone was positive, and it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro Max will take the market by storm when it eventually hits the shelves. Hopefully, Apple doesn’t disappoint.

